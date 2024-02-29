-
Residents from Ansonia, Shelton and surrounding municipalities, met Monday at Ansonia city hall to share their stories and urged lawmakers to seek more federal aid to use toward home heating assistance.
Kent First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer remembered the former diplomat as a supporter of the local library and land trust. Lindenmayer said Kissinger was sometimes seen at town events or restaurants.
Synthia Steinacher is the recipient of a new Housatonic Habitat for Humanity home in New Preston. It's a reality that is something even she still has a hard time believing.
At five stories high, this one-of-a-kind work of art is a visual history of America shown through its workers.
Totals will vary widely, but the drenching conditions are likely to be the most intense in southwestern Connecticut.
Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy (OHS) issued its proposed decision Monday to deny Nuvance Health’s request to close down Sharon Hospital’s labor and delivery ward. It is just one of several rural hospitals in Connecticut that has recently proposed closing their labor and delivery wards.
A “short-duration EF-0 tornado” touched down near Roxbury in Litchfield County, according to a social media post from the weather service’s office in Albany, N.Y.
Nearly 250 acres of trees will be cut and harvested from Housatonic State Forest later this year in an effort to revitalize land that has been devastated by the invasive spongy moth caterpillar.
Sharon Audubon Center in Litchfield County is being inundated with baby chimney swifts.
The painter, born in Colebrook, Connecticut, was self-taught and would only gain recognition for his work almost a century after his death. A new play imagines one chapter of his life.