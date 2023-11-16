© 2023 Connecticut Public

Video: Workers come alive in massive American Mural Project, inspiring next generation of CT kids

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kevin Kuhl
Published November 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

The American Mural Project, located in Winsted, Connecticut, is the world’s largest indoor collaborative mural and a tribute to American workers. It's a one-of-a-kind work of art — at five stories high, the mural is a visual history of America shown through its workers.

In this Mini Doc, Ellen Griesedieck, founder and artistic director of AMP, tells the story of how the massive three-dimensional mural came to be.

From visiting a Boeing manufacturing plant to collaborating with over 15,000 people across all 50 states, the original concept has bloomed into not only a "tribute and a challenge," but into an education and programming space for the arts through partnerships with schools and nonprofits.

Learn more about how APM was created by watching the video above. More Connecticut Public Mini Docs can be found here.

A detail of The American Mural Project, located in Winsted, Conn. It is a tribute to American workers and the world’s largest indoor collaborative mural. It’s three-dimensional, 120 feet long and five stories high. Ellen Griesedieck is the artist behind the mural, who has engaged over 15,000 students and adults across the country in creation of the mural.
"I wanted to make these people come alive … once you know the people, you then see the value in the things they do.”
Ellen Griesedieck, founder and artistic director of AMP
