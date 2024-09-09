Property Donations

It’s easy to donate real estate assets to support quality programming from Connecticut Public as well as outreach and educational efforts in the community.

Properties in any location, condition, and format are eligible for donation. Back taxes, mortgage balances, and deferred maintenance do not prohibit your ability to donate. Our program covers all loans, liens, commissions, and closing costs so long as there is equity in the property.

If you have a land, residential, or commercial real estate asset that is unused or costing you money, consider giving back to the station you love by donating it to Connecticut Public. As a result, you may also be eligible for a significant tax deduction!

Need more details? Visit this page for frequently asked questions about donating property to Connecticut Public.

Call us toll-free at (844)277-4663, open seven days a week. Or hit the button below to start the process online!