Re:source:ful, Growing Sustainable Communities features stories from across our state where people have used grassroots efforts to solve unique local challenges. They’re bringing fellow residents together, and injecting greater resilience and vibrancy to their communities.

Re:source:ful 4


The fourth season of Re:source:ful features community groups confronting the challenge of waste management. By raising awareness through programs about food recovery, recycling and more, these residents hope to change minds around consumer habits.


WATCH NOW

Re:source:ful 3


Re:source:ful highlights grassroots initiatives across a variety of cities and towns in Connecticut. Learn about groups working to solve food equity challenges, efforts to bring a neighborhood together through outreach and art, and more.


WATCH NOW

Re:source:ful 2, Growing Sustainable Communities


Meet Connecticut residents creating innovative solutions to help ensure that their communities thrive. Learn about the FRESH New London food program, Kamora's Cultural Corner in Hartford, and more.


WATCH NOW

Re:source:ful, Growing Sustainable Communities


Follow stories of people in Connecticut who have used grassroots efforts to solve local challenges in their communities – from building a farmers market in a food desert to creating outdoor classrooms that include pollinator gardens.


WATCH NOW