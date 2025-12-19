Hear firsthand accounts of Hartford’s multi-million dollar bank heist at The Wadsworth

In 1983, Puerto Rican nationalists in Connecticut pulled off a $7 million heist of a Wells Fargo depot in West Hartford. They were part of a movement pushing for the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico to become an independent nation.

Now, over 40 years later, a filmmaker on the island has a new exhibit in Hartford reflecting on the infamous Águila Blanca heist. It was the largest in U.S. history at the time, equating to nearly $23 million in 2025 money.

The film “Un monton de silencios,” or “A bundle of silences,” is a mix of testimony, archival images and video focusing on the main robber and folk hero, Víctor Gerena, and his mother, Gloria Gerena.

Víctor, an employee of Wells Fargo at the time, allegedly used his insider knowledge to seize the millions by tying up his two co-workers, injecting them with an unknown substance and threatening them with a gun.

Filmmaker Sofía Gallisá Muriente relied on the testimony of Juan Segarra Palmer, who is a convicted participant in the heist, and recent interviews with pro-independence community members.

“I feel like often, when we speak about the history of resistance movements and of these clashes with a state, pro-independence activists and resistance movements are kind of portrayed as victims,” Gallisá Muriente said, “like, almost passive recipients of that state violence.”

But she said this movement was largely successful, in part, because Puerto Ricans in Hartford who sympathized with the cause actively chose to stay silent.

A personal connection

Defining Studios / Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art Puerto Rican artist and filmmaker Sofía Gallisá Muriente speaks at the opening of her exhibition Sofía Gallisá Muriente / MATRIX 197 at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford, CT, on September 4, 2025

Gallisá Muriente’s choice to focus on the mother-son relationship between Gloria and Víctor in the film mirrored how the piece came to be in the first place. The narration throughout the film came from a transcript of her late father, Carlos Gallisá, interviewing convicted participant Segarra Palmer.

“My father wasn't a historian, but he was someone who was very interested in history and very interested in kind of creating counter-histories and teaching and writing and discussing,” Gallisá Muriente said.

Carlos Gallisá was a former member of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives in the independence and later socialist party , but it was his daughter who pushed him to talk to pro-independence revolutionaries for his writing.

“I had really kind of lobbied hard for him to interview folks or to write more about the history of the clandestine armed revolutionary struggle in Puerto Rico. I feel like it's a part of our history that is very unknown to people outside of pro-independence circles or people that didn't grow up in families where this was spoken about like I did,” she said.

Gallisá Muriente said she felt privileged by the access she had to a lot of histories: “I know that it's not the case for the majority of Puerto Ricans.”

So when The Wadsworth reached out about their MATRIX exhibition series, featuring contemporary artists, Gallisá Muriente responded that she had a transcript of that conversation between her father and Segarra Palmer, which could be turned into a film. She quickly got the greenlight.

And as the film began to take form, Gallisá Muriente decided to re-record the conversation using women’s voices.

Jessica Smolinski / Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art Muriente’s new experimental film Un montón de silencios (A Bundle of Silences), which explores the legacy of Hartford native Víctor Gerena and his mother Gloria, is projected on the hanging screen. At right, a lightbox illuminates film strips developed with tobacco leaves from a farm in Enfield, CT, and plants from the site of the former Charter Oak public housing in Hartford, where Víctor and Gloria lived.

“From the get go, I really knew this cannot just be this heroic tale of this bank heist, protagonized by a bunch of men,” she said. “It really needs to also be a process through which I find ways of making Gloria's history more visible, and how I make my own presence as a woman, filmmaker and the daughter of one of these men who has to do with it.”

Gallisá Muriente had met Gloria Gerena more than a decade before, as her father was invited to present his newly published Puerto Rican history book, “Desde Lares,” at cultural centers in Connecticut.

“In 2009, when I went to Hartford with my father, I always remember how he spoke of her with such high regard and respect, not just as the mother of Víctor Gerena, but as this community leader and community organizer who had really experienced a lot of persecution from the FBI because of this thing that that her son had been a part of,” Gallisá Muriente said, “but who had a much broader, richer history of participating in community struggles in Hartford.”

Gloria was a social worker and bilingual education advocate up until her death in 2022 .

Jessica Smolinski / Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art Illuminated by a red spotlight, Muriente’s artwork Día de reyes en Bedford Street, 1985 (Three Kings Day on Bedford Street, 1985) appropriates an image of Hartford children receiving toys from members of Los Macheteros in January 1985. The toys were paid for with some of the money Víctor Gerena stole from a West Hartford Wells Fargo branch in 1983.

Four decades after the heist, her son, Víctor, has yet to be found. That’s despite spending more than three decades on the FBI’s Most Wanted list and an international search by Gerena’s cousin and a Hartford Courant journalist in 2001.

