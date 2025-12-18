© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lamont shares plan to backfill federal cuts to safety net services in CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published December 18, 2025 at 5:27 PM EST
FILE: Governor Ned Lamont announced funding for homeless support services including cold-weather shelters at the Journey Home furniture bank warehouse in West Hartford, Connecticut October 9, 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Governor Ned Lamont announced funding for homeless support services including cold-weather shelters at the Journey Home furniture bank warehouse in West Hartford, Connecticut October 9, 2025.

Gov. Ned Lamont has filed the first official plan to dip into the state’s new $500 million emergency reserve fund. That fund was created during a recent special legislative session and uses surplus dollars in response to federal funding cuts and delays to essential human services in the state.

According to the proposal released Thursday, Lamont wants to use almost $168 million of the fund that state lawmakers approved in the November special session.

Some investments the state already announced include helping residents afford health insurance as the Affordable Care Act subsidies remain in limbo, and funding to ensure people have access to critical housing services though the Continuum of Care program, after the Trump administration cut funding last month.

“We wanted to make sure that we had our people's backs and make sure that people weren't harmed by the unprecedented cuts that were going to be impacting people's lives,” Lamont said at a State Bond Commission meeting Thursday.

If a simple majority of Connecticut’s six bipartisan legislative leaders don’t challenge the plan within 24 hours of receipt, the following expenditures would get funded by the surplus dollars:
  • $115 million to replace expiring federal health care subsidies to help people purchasing health insurance through the Access CT marketplace.
  • $6.8 million to support expiring federal grants and vouchers to help house people who were experiencing homelessness.
  • $24.5 million to fund community food banks and pantries through June 2027, in response to sweeping eligibility changes the Trump administration made to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the Congressional tax and spending bill (H.R. 1.)
  • $5 million for supplemental payments to community health centers to ensure very low income residents can get primary and preventative health care 
  • $1.5 million for the state Department of Social Services to bolster operations as H.R. 1 changes to Medicaid and SNAP eligibility take effect through June 2027.
  • $4.7 million for Connecticut’s 2-1-1 call center and Community Action Agencies, to increase their bandwidth and help SNAP recipients understand the new eligibility rules.
  • $8.5 million for Planned Parenthood of Southern New England to cover the cost of Medicaid patients getting preventative care, since a provision in the Congressional tax and spending bill stopped reimbursing the centers.

“These are services that must continue to be supported, and here in Connecticut we will stand behind them and do what we can to ensure that this most basic assistance remains available,” Lamont said in a statement.

Office of Policy and Management Interim Secretary Joshua Wojcik noted, “we continue evaluating additional needs and addressing concerns within our communities.”

The Lamont administration said $332 million remains in the reserve. Those dollars can be spent until Feb. 4, the start of the legislative session.

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer contributed reporting.
Tags
News Latest News
Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about Connecticut as CT Public’s state government reporter. In her role, Michayla examines how state policy decisions impact people across the Nutmeg State. Since joining the content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as affordability, human services, health, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.

See stories by Michayla Savitt

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.