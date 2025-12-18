Video: This CT toy store contains one of New England's largest model train displays

The doors of Time Machine Hobby in Manchester already transport you to another age, a classic toy store of a kind that seems extinct in the internet age.

But the stairs to the shop’s second floor hide another secret. Up there you will find one of the largest model train displays in New England.

Thousands of feet of track run through courses inspired by the real-life railroads of New York, New Haven and Hartford. And every other weekend local club members run their trains for the public to enjoy.