Video: This CT toy store contains one of New England's largest model train displays

Connecticut Public Radio | By Tyler Russell
Published December 18, 2025 at 10:10 AM EST

The doors of Time Machine Hobby in Manchester already transport you to another age, a classic toy store of a kind that seems extinct in the internet age.

But the stairs to the shop’s second floor hide another secret. Up there you will find one of the largest model train displays in New England.

Thousands of feet of track run through courses inspired by the real-life railroads of New York, New Haven and Hartford. And every other weekend local club members run their trains for the public to enjoy.
Tyler Russell
Tyler Russell is a Visuals Journalist, splitting his time between daily news photography and video content for digital and TV. He joined Connecticut Public in 2013 as an instructor in the Education Department and moved onto the Visuals Team when it was formed in 2019.
See stories by Tyler Russell

