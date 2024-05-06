Production Facilities & Services
CPBN has two television production studios located in Hartford, CT. The facility is used for CPTV productions and is available for rent.
Contact CPTV Production Manager Joe Coss at jcoss@ctpublic.org or phone: 860.275.7532
Studio A:
- Approximately 2,300 sq ft. (60’ x 40’)
- Inside 360 degree curtain track (45’ x 32’)
- 16’ Lighting Grid Height
- 100’ CBS Grey Seamless Leno Cyc Curtain
- (6) 20’ wide Black Velour Flameproofed Curtains
- Stage pin grid lighting connections
- Studio Load in doors 7’ wide x 10’ tall
Studio B:
- Approximately 1,440 sq ft. (40’ x 36’)
- Inside 360 degree curtain track (35’ x 31’)
- 16’ Lighting Grid Height
- (4) 20’ wide Black Velour Flameproofed Curtains
- Stage pin grid lighting connections
- Studio Load in doors 7’ wide x 10’ tall
Control Room:
- Sony MVS8000 mulit-format switcher with 2 channels of DME
- Pixel Power Clarity HD character generator
- RTS/Telex Intercom
- Leitch Timer
Audio:
- Sony DMX-R100 48 channel Digital Audio board
- Wireless IFB
- RTS Telephone interface
- 8 channel IFB system
Connectivity:
- Bi-directional Fiber connectivity through the Hartford ATT Video Switch (1 analog video, 2 analog audio channels)
- Comtech 3.8m Satellite Receive Dish
Edit Suites
- 6 AVID Media Composer Edit suites