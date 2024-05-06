Production Facilities & Services

CPBN has two television production studios located in Hartford, CT. The facility is used for CPTV productions and is available for rent.

Contact CPTV Production Manager Joe Coss at jcoss@ctpublic.org or phone: 860.275.7532

Studio A:



Approximately 2,300 sq ft. (60’ x 40’)

Inside 360 degree curtain track (45’ x 32’)

16’ Lighting Grid Height

100’ CBS Grey Seamless Leno Cyc Curtain

(6) 20’ wide Black Velour Flameproofed Curtains

Stage pin grid lighting connections

Studio Load in doors 7’ wide x 10’ tall

Studio B:



Approximately 1,440 sq ft. (40’ x 36’)

Inside 360 degree curtain track (35’ x 31’)

16’ Lighting Grid Height

(4) 20’ wide Black Velour Flameproofed Curtains

Stage pin grid lighting connections

Studio Load in doors 7’ wide x 10’ tall

Control Room:



Sony MVS8000 mulit-format switcher with 2 channels of DME

Pixel Power Clarity HD character generator

RTS/Telex Intercom

Leitch Timer

Audio:



Sony DMX-R100 48 channel Digital Audio board

Wireless IFB

RTS Telephone interface

8 channel IFB system

Connectivity:



Bi-directional Fiber connectivity through the Hartford ATT Video Switch (1 analog video, 2 analog audio channels)

Comtech 3.8m Satellite Receive Dish

Edit Suites

