Arts & Culture

All Arts
Williams College in Berkshire County announced Wednesday it is eliminating both loans and work requirements from financial aid packages.
Showtime's new 10-part series dramatizes the lives of three presidential spouses: Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama, played by Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis.
Ten people were shot during Tuesday morning's rush hour and another 13 people suffered injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to falls and panic attacks, authorities said.
The Biden administration will continue to require travelers to wear masks on planes and other forms of public transport,.
Food
Joan Nathan explains the symbolism behind matzo, haroset, and more. Liz Alpern of The Gefilteria describes how important gefilte fish is to Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine. And, we talk with the manager of Rein’s in Vernon about the deli's 50 year history and his favorite regulars.
Most gardeners think of Asian greens as Chinese cabbage or bok choy (or pak choi). But these traditional veggies have gotten a face lift with new colorful and different sized varieties for salads and cooking.
This hour on Seasoned, Jamie McDonald of Bear’s BBQ joins us from the Ukraine-Poland border while volunteering with World Central Kitchen. Chef Michael Symon shares his new cookbook, and we learn about tree tending and sugar maple tapping from educator Lauren Little.
This week on Seasoned, culinary icon Darina Allen shares recipes for Irish soda bread and more. Plus, learn the rich history behind Guinness, the world’s most famous stout.
Performing Arts & Music
Adger Cowans, 85, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, talks about his career as a photographer and visual artist, the racism he faced and what has motivated him to make art.
The 28-year-old rapper opens up about her two Grammy nominations, and how meditation helps her stay centered amid an increasingly busy career.
From Bangladesh to Bengali Harlem and Hartford Stage, a conversation with actor and playwright Alaudin UllahPlaywright and actor Alaudin Ullah brings his parents’ immigration story to the stage playing 37 characters in his solo play Dishwasher Dreams. This hour on Where We Live, Ullah shares his experience growing up as a first-generation Muslim American and what he’s learned about Hollywood.
The world-famous cellist made a personal stand with Ukraine on Monday, setting up his instrument on the sidewalk in Washington, D.C., next to an improvised street sign reading, "Zelensky Way."
Visual Arts
A trove of paintings and other artwork found in an abandoned barn in Connecticut has turned out to be worth millions.
A new exhibition at New London's Lyman Allyn Art Museum celebrates the miniature portraits of Mary and Elizabeth Way.
On this episode of Audacious, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. So, would you consider yourself beautiful? How do you define beauty, anyway? Hear from a fashion model with decades in the industry, a model who uses a wheelchair, and two non-binary models about what beauty means to them.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a look at the humble fly. Plus: David Cronenberg's 1986 remake of The Fly on the week of its 35th anniversary.
Movies
Willis' daughter Rumer says the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia which affects his cognitive abilities.
On The Colin McEnroe Show, with the fourth Matrix movie out soon, a look back at the original film and its continued influence across the culture.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, it’s our annual Halloween special, a Nose-ish look at the year in horror.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, The Nose looks at BBC Culture’s 100 greatest TV series of the century, and the Netflix limited series 'Maid.'