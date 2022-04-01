© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arts & Culture

News and reviews from our reporters, including coverage of pop music, classical music, visual art, dance, movies, music, television and theater.

All Arts
Load More
Food
Load More
Performing Arts & Music
Load More
Visual Arts
  • News
    Mechanic reaps windfall from art in Connecticut dumpster
    The Associated Press
    A trove of paintings and other artwork found in an abandoned barn in Connecticut has turned out to be worth millions.
  • Way sisters 1
    News
    The unique portraits of New London’s Way sisters
    Ray Hardman
    A new exhibition at New London's Lyman Allyn Art Museum celebrates the miniature portraits of Mary and Elizabeth Way.
  • Woman looking at her own reflection.
    Models On Beauty
    On this episode of Audacious, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. So, would you consider yourself beautiful? How do you define beauty, anyway? Hear from a fashion model with decades in the industry, a model who uses a wheelchair, and two non-binary models about what beauty means to them.
  • Macro of a colorful garden fly
    The Humble Fly
    Jonathan McNicol
    This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a look at the humble fly. Plus: David Cronenberg's 1986 remake of The Fly on the week of its 35th anniversary.
Load More
Movies
Load More