Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' graces outdoor stage in Wethersfield

Outdoor performances in Wethersfield of William Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark (Hamlet), are running Aug. 6-9 and Aug. 13-16.

The show is staged on a small lawn which abuts the Keeney Memorial Cultural Center. The area is shaded by tall trees, and small lanterns are hung on poles within the audience to create pockets of light. The closest members of the audience are right up against the stage, which is scarcely a foot off of the ground.

Not only is the atmosphere cozy and intimate, it’s welcoming: the performance is completely open to the street. Wesley Broulik, a Wethersfield native, and the director of the production, says the intent is for passersby to discover the show by accident.

“A frequent recurring theme is: ‘I hadn’t gone to the theater before, and then I walked by your show and came and saw it, and now I’ve seen fifteen plays,” Broulik said.

Hamlet tells the story of the titular prince, who finds himself in the middle of a power struggle in the court of Denmark. His father, the king, has recently died under suspicious circumstances. Then, Hamlet is visited by a ghost who claims to be his father and urges Hamlet to avenge his honor.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public August 07, 2025 - Wethersfield, Ct. - Aly Lieu (L-R)) as Guildenstern, Quinn Spivey as Hamlet and Elian Wigisser as Rosencrantz perform in the the Time's Fool Acting Company production of Hamlet in Wethersfield at the Keeney Center Lawn. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)

Time’s Fool Company, which was founded six years ago by Broulik, is behind the production. After every performance, the audience votes on what show they want to see next year. Broulik says this is their fifth summer performing a work by Shakespeare.

Broulik says his production of Hamlet is strongly influenced by the seasons. He says it intentionally places less emphasis on the play’s political aspects, instead giving more emphasis to the ideas of death, autumn, and the supernatural.

“The death elements really speak to the seasonality of this time of year, as we’re in August and looking towards September and October, and all the changes of the season coming,” Broulik said.

He says his company strives to make theater enjoyable and entertaining for everyone.

“We’re all about accessibility, and that’s why most of our performances are free, or pay-what-you-can, or very low-priced,” Broulik said. “And that’s to encourage people to perhaps encourage it by mistake, or on a lark, or for it not to be a big risk.”

The company also began holding oral storytelling events in the style of The Moth in February this year.

“Oral storytelling can bring communities together and help each other share our collective humanity,” the company’s website reads. “We gain a deeper understanding of other people’s perspectives and experiences and that in turn sheds light on our own.”

The performances run August through Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 - 16.

