© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' graces outdoor stage in Wethersfield

Connecticut Public Radio | By Conrad Lewis
Published August 8, 2025 at 5:51 PM EDT
Actor Quinn Spivey performs as Hamlet during the Time's Fool Acting Company production of Hamlet in Wethersfield at the Keeney Center Lawn on August 7th, 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Actor Quinn Spivey performs as Hamlet during the Time's Fool Acting Company production of Hamlet in Wethersfield at the Keeney Center Lawn on August 7th, 2025.

Outdoor performances in Wethersfield of William Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark (Hamlet),  are running Aug. 6-9 and Aug. 13-16.

The show is staged on a small lawn which abuts the Keeney Memorial Cultural Center. The area is shaded by tall trees, and small lanterns are hung on poles within the audience to create pockets of light. The closest members of the audience are right up against the stage, which is scarcely a foot off of the ground.

Not only is the atmosphere cozy and intimate, it’s welcoming: the performance is completely open to the street. Wesley Broulik, a Wethersfield native, and the director of the production, says the intent is for passersby to discover the show by accident.

“A frequent recurring theme is: ‘I hadn’t gone to the theater before, and then I walked by your show and came and saw it, and now I’ve seen fifteen plays,” Broulik said.

Hamlet tells the story of the titular prince, who finds himself in the middle of a power struggle in the court of Denmark. His father, the king, has recently died under suspicious circumstances. Then, Hamlet is visited by a ghost who claims to be his father and urges Hamlet to avenge his honor.
Aly Lieu (L-R)) as Guildenstern, Quinn Spivey as Hamlet and Elian Wigisser as Rosencrantz perform in the the Time's Fool Acting Company production of Hamlet in Wethersfield at the Keeney Center Lawn.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
August 07, 2025 - Wethersfield, Ct. - Aly Lieu (L-R)) as Guildenstern, Quinn Spivey as Hamlet and Elian Wigisser as Rosencrantz perform in the the Time's Fool Acting Company production of Hamlet in Wethersfield at the Keeney Center Lawn. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)

Time’s Fool Company, which was founded six years ago by Broulik, is behind the production. After every performance, the audience votes on what show they want to see next year. Broulik says this is their fifth summer performing a work by Shakespeare.

Broulik says his production of Hamlet is strongly influenced by the seasons. He says it intentionally places less emphasis on the play’s political aspects, instead giving more emphasis to the ideas of death, autumn, and the supernatural.

“The death elements really speak to the seasonality of this time of year, as we’re in August and looking towards September and October, and all the changes of the season coming,” Broulik said.

He says his company strives to make theater enjoyable and entertaining for everyone.

“We’re all about accessibility, and that’s why most of our performances are free, or pay-what-you-can, or very low-priced,” Broulik said. “And that’s to encourage people to perhaps encourage it by mistake, or on a lark, or for it not to be a big risk.”

The company also began holding oral storytelling events in the style of The Moth in February this year.

“Oral storytelling can bring communities together and help each other share our collective humanity,” the company’s website reads. “We gain a deeper understanding of other people’s perspectives and experiences and that in turn sheds light on our own.”

The performances run August through Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 - 16.
Tags
News Latest News
Conrad Lewis
Conrad Lewis is a News Intern with Connecticut Public and a senior at Wesleyan University. Conrad is pursuing a major in English with minors in Film and Chinese.
See stories by Conrad Lewis

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.