New Haven prepares to celebrate Hanukkah

New Haven officials and religious leaders from the city’s Jewish community are gearing up to celebrate Hanukkah with the city’s 44th annual menorah lighting at the New Haven Green Sunday.

Mayor Justin Elicker called on city residents to participate.

“They have donuts and dancing and a lot of celebration as well,” Elicker said. “So it's a really lovely event.”

DIY menorah kits will also be distributed at the event. The holiday celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem by Jewish rebels fighting against the Seleucid Empire, including the miraculous burning of a menorah for eight days despite only having enough fuel for a day.

Religious leaders and city officials say people can pay tribute to the holiday by practicing good deeds.

Efraim Kantor is a rabbi at the Yeshiva Beis Dovid Shlomo in New Haven. Kantor will also be at Sunday’s event and called on people to celebrate the holiday by practicing empathy and kindness.

“We just kindle one small candle of light, and that automatically lights up the whole room,” Kantor said. “We're in a world where hate is rising up, and the only way to fight it is by adding a light, illuminating the world by adding another good deed.”

Kantor said the event is open to all and encouraged non-Jewish residents to attend. This year’s celebration occurs from Dec. 14,to Dec. 22. Elicker said he and a rabbi will be placed in a cherry picker to light the 30ft. menorah.

Elicker said he tries to commit good deeds year round as the mayor of the third largest city in the state, but he said he’s taking a more personal approach in the spirit of Hanukkah.

“It's important to remind ourselves to be forgiving to others, and so that's a good deed that I'm going to try to focus on as being a little bit more patient and compassionate with others,” Elicker said.

Elicker said he’s working on being more empathetic, and said the city’s strong sense of civic duty reflects those good deeds, with its openness to diversity.

Kantor hopes many will come and celebrate with him and the Jewish community. He asked for any city resident wishing to obtain a menorah to contact him at (917)714-3944.

“We'll have menorah kits, and some donuts and latkes waiting for you,” Kantor said.