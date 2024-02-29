Hartford County

-
The task force’s goal is to identify property owners,many of whom aren’t located in Connecticut, and have consistent code violations.
Connecticut wheelchair users are continuing to call on state lawmakers to take up legislation this session that would speed up wheelchair repair times for the thousands of people around the state.
The strike happened as other rideshare driver advocacy groups have continued to pressure state lawmakers to consider a bill mandating minimum wages for drivers, after a previous effort in 2023 failed to get traction in the state legislature.
Delano’s work focuses on Puerto Rico’s colonial past and complicated present.
The winners will be announced on June 10.
Kurt Barwis, CEO of Bristol Health, says repeated insurance claim denials are threatening the health system’s future. But he’s also raising concerns about a shortage of nurses.
This hour, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Mark Twain House in Hartford, we present a new version of our 2015 interview with the late actor Hal Holbrook.
Immigrant tenants said they're living without a formal lease agreement, signing documents in a language they don't understand, leaving them vulnerable to abrupt eviction or unannounced rent hikes.
”Students who have a documented food insecurity are opting to not eat because of the stigma they feel," said Ashley Carl from School Nutrition Association of Connecticut.
The new unit is inspired by best practices from Rhode Island Hospital, and comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in demand for emergency mental health services.