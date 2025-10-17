'We love America': 'No Kings' protesters are encouraged to be patriotic at Saturday rallies in CT

The second iteration of “No Kings” rallies begin Saturday nationwide and in Connecticut, as part of a national movement meant to show mass opposition to what protest leaders call Trump’s “authoritarian power grabs.”

The first “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration were in June when more than 7,000 people rallied at the Connecticut state Capitol alone.

Since then, the government has shut down, the National Guard has been deployed in major cities led by Democrats and ICE detentions have ramped up, with the latest ICE raid in Connecticut detaining eight people in Hamden on Wednesday.

Locally, there are more than 40 rallies registered with the official movement — that’s 10 more than the state hosted in June.

Lead Connecticut organizer Jim Chapdelaine tells Connecticut Public it’s important for those opposed to the administration to see they’re not alone and to take collective action.

“There are powers that be that would prefer we all just stay at our houses and, I don’t know, take up crochet,” Chapdelaine said in a Tuesday interview. “It’s really important to build community and solidarity and unity, [and] especially important to do that in a very peaceful way.”

Meanwhile, NPR reports White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson replied "Who cares?" when asked about the “No Kings” rallies and accusations that Trump was behaving like a monarch. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said in an interview on Fox News last week that the DC-area “Remove the Regime March” would be filled with “the pro-Hamas wing” and “the antifa people.”

Connecticut Public has reached out to state Republican leaders for comment on the protest.

“We are stressing patriotism. Bring your American flags. Let’s profess our love for America publicly, loudly and peacefully,” Chapdelaine said. “We love America.”

Chapdelaine rejected claims from leading Republicans in Washington that Saturday’s events were “hate America rallies.”

Local leaders speaking at the Hartford event include Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, as well as advocates like Kica Matos of the National Immigration Law Center, Bishop John Selders of Moral Monday CT and Tabitha Sookdeo of CT Students for a Dream.

Chapdelaine said despite the protest’s serious subject matter, the Hartford rally will also be “fun.” He said the gathering outside the state capitol at noon will include live music, puppets and poetry readings.

“I think the way to achieve this peaceful sort of vibe is to make people enjoy things,” he said. “You know, it's okay to do this kind of work and have fun.”

Performances include singer Nekita Waller; Hartford’s Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corp; Manchester Poet Laureate Nadia Sim; and Anne Cubberly’s giant puppets “Muchos Colores” and “Mother Earth.”

