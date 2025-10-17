© 2025 Connecticut Public

'We love America': 'No Kings' protesters are encouraged to be patriotic at Saturday rallies in CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky,
Rachel Iacovone
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:10 PM EDT
FILE: Demonstrators cross Capitol Ave. in Hartford, Ct., outside The Connecticut State Capitol and with the State Supreme Court in the background during a No Kings protest that event organizers said an estimated 7000 people attended.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Demonstrators cross Capitol Ave. in Hartford, CT on June 14, 2025 outside of The Connecticut State Capitol and with the State Supreme Court in the background during a No Kings protest that event organizers said an estimated 7000 people attended.

The second iteration of “No Kings” rallies begin Saturday nationwide and in Connecticut, as part of a national movement meant to show mass opposition to what protest leaders call Trump’s “authoritarian power grabs.”

The first “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration were in June when more than 7,000 people rallied at the Connecticut state Capitol alone.

Since then, the government has shut down, the National Guard has been deployed in major cities led by Democrats and ICE detentions have ramped up, with the latest ICE raid in Connecticut detaining eight people in Hamden on Wednesday.

Locally, there are more than 40 rallies registered with the official movement — that’s 10 more than the state hosted in June.

Lead Connecticut organizer Jim Chapdelaine tells Connecticut Public it’s important for those opposed to the administration to see they’re not alone and to take collective action.

“There are powers that be that would prefer we all just stay at our houses and, I don’t know, take up crochet,” Chapdelaine said in a Tuesday interview. “It’s really important to build community and solidarity and unity, [and] especially important to do that in a very peaceful way.”

Meanwhile, NPR reports White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson replied "Who cares?" when asked about the “No Kings” rallies and accusations that Trump was behaving like a monarch. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said in an interview on Fox News last week that the DC-area “Remove the Regime March” would be filled with “the pro-Hamas wing” and “the antifa people.”

Connecticut Public has reached out to state Republican leaders for comment on the protest.

Chapdelaine rejected claims from leading Republicans in Washington that Saturday’s events were “hate America rallies.”

“We are stressing patriotism. Bring your American flags. Let’s profess our love for America publicly, loudly and peacefully,” he said. “This ‘oh, they hate America’ — no, we love America.”

Local leaders speaking at the Hartford event include Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, as well as advocates like Kica Matos of the National Immigration Law Center, Bishop John Selders of Moral Monday CT and Tabitha Sookdeo of CT Students for a Dream.

Chapdelaine said despite the protest’s serious subject matter, the Hartford rally will also be “fun.” He said the gathering outside the state capitol at noon will include live music, puppets and poetry readings.

“I think the way to achieve this peaceful sort of vibe is to make people enjoy things,” he said. “You know, it's okay to do this kind of work and have fun.”

Performances include singer Nekita Waller; Hartford’s Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corp; Manchester Poet Laureate Nadia Sim; and Anne Cubberly’s giant puppets “Muchos Colores” and “Mother Earth.”

Learn more

See where the Connecticut protests are scheduled here.
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

