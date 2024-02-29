Windham County

-
Last year was a tough one for Connecticut farmers. From late-spring frosts to devastating summer floods, 2023 was the latest in a string of wild weather. And it’s forcing farmers to rethink what they grow and how they do it.
Meteorologists say videos showed a large funnel cloud forming over Manchester and traveling east, but the cloud never touched down.
Dr. Nunez began her presidency in 2006 and will support the university as it transitions to new leadership.
UConn's move away from roughly a decade of offering free charging comes as EV registrations in Connecticut have more than doubled since 2020, according to state data.
The rally and school sit-in took place after the state medical examiner revealed a Killingly High School student who died in a crash last week on I-395 in Plainfield, took her own life.
Advocates traveled to the state Capitol in Hartford to mark one year since the complaint was filed with the state Board of Education, after an investigation found that the school board failed to meet the mental health needs of Killingly students by rejecting plans for the health center.
Gov. Ned Lamont and others presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford. Officials unveiled the Creative Complex after the previous facility was destroyed by a fire in 2021.
The Prison Arts program exhibit features paintings, drawings, sculptures and other mixed media. The show runs through April 22 at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Day Kimball Healthcare, in rural northeastern Connecticut, would have had the financial backing of a larger provider had the deal gone through.