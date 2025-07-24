WATCH: United in sound, Willimantic's Boom Box Parade celebrates 40 years

No marching band? No problem.

In 1986, the town of Willimantic found a creative solution to provide a soundtrack to its Independence Day parade. Now in its 40th year, the WILI Boom Box Parade has become a symbol of unity.

"If you believe in freedom of speech, this is the one place you can practice that without fear," said Willimantic resident Paul Ashton, who marches in the front of the parade every year with a banner made by the parade's founder.

Watch the Connecticut Public Mini Doc to learn more about an Eastern Connecticut tradition that's gained acclaim nationwide.

