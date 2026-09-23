Mark MirkoVisuals Director
Mark Mirko is the Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and he has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now lives in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens.
-
Nearly 250 years ago, Arnold – one of this country’s most notorious traitors – burned New London to the ground. Each September, hundreds of people gather on the streets of New London to return the favor, by burning him in effigy.
-
As the head conservator at The Wadsworth in Hartford, Allen Kosanovich's work preserves and restores the integrity of historical art. "Some of it could be considered detective work," he said.
-
Bob Florence turned his skill as a chemist into becoming one of the few small-batch soy sauce makers in the U.S.
-
Firefighters rescued three people hanging out of a window during a blaze at a 46-unit apartment building in New Haven late Tuesday morning.
-
Milton Levin is a UConn research professor and amateur photographer. Nearly every day he photographs Horsebarn Hill in Storrs Mansfield, Connecticut.
-
The Big E, the largest fair in the Northeast, attracts about 1.5 million people each year to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Vendors, staff, exhibitors and guests reflect on what the fair means to them.
-
Calling All Brothers has been making the first days of school special for Hartford students over the last decade.
-
In 1986, the town of Willimantic found a creative solution to provide a soundtrack to its Independence Day parade.
-
Paradegoers and organizers explain what makes the Boom Box Parade in Willimantic so unique.
-
Hot and humid temperatures are smothering Connecticut this week as the state’s first summer heat wave settles in.