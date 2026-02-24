Firefighters rescue people hanging out window at burning New Haven apartment

Firefighters rescued three people hanging out of a window, during a blaze at a 46-unit apartment building on Chapel Street in New Haven late Tuesday morning.

Acting Fire Chief Dan Coughlin said more people were rescued from inside the five story building.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Displaced residents were given blankets and evacuated to a hotel after their apartment building caught fire on Chapel St. in New Haven on February 24, 2026.

One firefighter was injured in a fall on ice and snow, but everyone got out safely.

"It's just a big structure. There were a lot of people in it. Twenty-two people were evaluated by AMR ambulance. None were transported to the hospital," Coughlin said.

Firefighters had to contend with deep snowbanks around the building, as they dragged hoses inside.

Because of damage, people living in at least one wing of the building will need to find another place to live for now.

The century-old building is known as Winthrop Terrace, the New Haven Independent reported.