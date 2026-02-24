© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Firefighters rescue people hanging out window at burning New Haven apartment

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:10 PM EST
Firefighters on scene after putting out a fire at a Mandy Management apartment on Chapel Street in New Haven, Connecticut on February 24, 2026.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Firefighters on scene after putting out a fire at a Mandy Management apartment on Chapel Street in New Haven, Connecticut on February 24, 2026.

Firefighters rescued three people hanging out of a window, during a blaze at a 46-unit apartment building on Chapel Street in New Haven late Tuesday morning.

Acting Fire Chief Dan Coughlin said more people were rescued from inside the five story building.

Displaced residents were given blankets and evacuated to a hotel after their apartment building caught fire on Chapel St. in New Haven on February 24, 2026.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Displaced residents were given blankets and evacuated to a hotel after their apartment building caught fire on Chapel St. in New Haven on February 24, 2026.

One firefighter was injured in a fall on ice and snow, but everyone got out safely.

"It's just a big structure. There were a lot of people in it. Twenty-two people were evaluated by AMR ambulance. None were transported to the hospital," Coughlin said.

Firefighters had to contend with deep snowbanks around the building, as they dragged hoses inside.

Because of damage, people living in at least one wing of the building will need to find another place to live for now.

The century-old building is known as Winthrop Terrace, the New Haven Independent reported.
Tags
News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.