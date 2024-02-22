Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery

Series Premieres March 18, 2024

It’s a history lesson many of us didn’t get in school: Slavery has deep roots in Connecticut and across New England.

Enslaved people helped build the foundation of much of this state.

Get to know some of these men and women and the lives they lived. Hear from descendants who reflect on their loved ones.

And learn from historians and experts going on a journey of discovery to uncover this hidden history.

It's part of Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery — a special series from Connecticut Public, featuring radio storytelling, in-depth videos, digital stories and a podcast.