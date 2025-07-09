© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal cuts to electric vehicle credits could dampen sales, but CT credits aren’t going away

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published July 9, 2025 at 4:59 PM EDT
FILE: Electric vehicle charging stations at the University of Connecticut in Storrs on May 09, 2023.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Electric vehicle charging stations at the University of Connecticut in Storrs on May 09, 2023.

If you’re thinking about buying an electric vehicle, you might want to buy sooner rather than later.

Federal tax credits on electric vehicles, which were set to expire in 2032, will now end on September 30 under President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. The credits offer buyers up to $7,500 off new EVs and up to $4,000 off used EVs.

Barry Kresch is the president of the Electric Vehicle Club of Connecticut. Those savings were a big help in making the price of EVs more competitive with gas cars, he said.

“People know intellectually that it's less expensive to own an EV,” Kresch said.

“Charging a vehicle is less expensive than buying gas. They have 90% fewer parts and so they need less maintenance," he said. "But that sticker price was still a barrier and people were hesitant to spend an additional $5,000 to $7,000 on an EV that was comparable to the kind of gas vehicle they might have purchased.”

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price for a new EV is about $9,000 more than a gas car.

Before the federal tax credits expire, Kresch expects a surge in EV purchases, followed by an eventual decline, with negative consequences for the environment.

“There’s nothing good about burning fossil fuels,” Kresch said. “This will exacerbate global warming and it will worsen public health in terms of additional cases of cardiopulmonary diseases and cancer.”

But while the federal credits are going away, purchasers of an EV in Connecticut could still see some relief.

That’s because the state has its own rebate program known as the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate or CHEAPR.

It offers $1,500 to $5,000 off battery electric vehicles and $750 to $3,000 off plug-in hybrids. Those rebates will not be affected by the federal cuts, state officials said.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member who writes about the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public.
Tags
News Latest NewsClimate ChangeNew England News Collaborative
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.