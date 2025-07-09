Maine officials urge preparedness in aftermath of Texas floods

It is unlikely that Maine will experience flash floods on the same scale as the devastating storms in Texas last week.

But the state is still vulnerable to flooding, especially as human-caused climate change drives heavier rainstorms, said Sarah Jamison Senior Service Hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

"That kind of rainfall is very challenging for our ground to absorb, and that leads to more runoff and that can lead to a lot more rapid problems, erosion, washouts and subsequent flooding issues for an area," Jamison said.

A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor, which in turn means more precipitation. Extreme rainfall has increased more in New England than other parts of the country in the last century according to the 2023 national climate assessment.

Maine is vulnerable to all kinds of flooding — from coastal storms, spring thaw and heavy rainstorms, Jamison said.

Western Maine is most at risk of flash flooding, since water can pour down the region's steep hillsides and overwhelm streams and rivers, Jamison added.

That's what happened in December 2023, when intense rainfall and snowmelt caused deadly flooding across interior Maine.

Maine is expanding its system of river flow gauges to better monitor rising waters. And in the aftermath of back-to-back storms two years ago, a commission outlined a plan to strengthen the state's infrastructure and preparedness for future storms. Some of its early recommendations were included in a new law aimed at helping homeowners protect their properties and upgrading the state's flood planning.

Maine's emergency officials said the state is also prepared to alert people in the case of flash flooding or other disasters.

The state uses a national Integrated Public Warning and Alert System to signal people about hazards via text message, radio and TV, said Maine Emergency Management Spokesperson Spencer Roberts. The agency can transmit messages almost as soon as it receives storm information from the National Weather Service, Roberts added.

But weather events, particularly dangerous flooding, can happen fast, Roberts said. And not everyone will receive alerts, or not at the right time. So the agency recommends people make sure they have a plan to stay safe ahead of time.

"You need to know your risks of the area you’re in," Roberts said. "You need to have a plan, you need to have supplies ready and you need to stay informed and tuned into what’s happening with the weather."

