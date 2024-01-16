NPR Top Stories

-
Federal officials have long warned that restraint and seclusion in schools can be dangerous and traumatizing for children, but school districts often fail to report incidents as required by law.
The calls raise questions about the May 20, 2023, incident and how the shooting was handled by officers with the Indianola, Miss., Police Department.
Their parents saw decades of significant economic expansion. But today, China's young workforce faces the prospects of slower economic growth.
In 2010, Justin Horner was sitting on the side of the freeway, hoping someone would help him fix his blown tire. Right around the time he was about to give up, a van pulled over.
After a year of campaigning and more than $120 million in ad spending in Iowa, the caucuses have come and gone. Here are key takeaways about Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and GOP politics.
The 75th Emmy Awards offered up nothing in the way of real surprise. Succession, The Bear and Beef dominated on a night steeped in television nostalgia.
Former President Trump dominated in Iowa, beating his fellow Republicans by double digits.
Succession, Beef and The Bear took home big wins in the major categories at the 75th annual Emmys.
See some of this year's most memorable red carpet looks.
"Shoppers will have fewer choices and less competition, and, without a competitive marketplace, they will pay higher prices at the grocery store," Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson said.
Austin's hospitalization became controversial after it emerged that no one — including the president — knew that he had undergone surgery for prostate cancer or that he had suffered complications.
U.S. groups will gather for community service projects to honor Martin Luther King Jr., but some say more is needed.