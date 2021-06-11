Company News
Connecticut Public today announced it won a 2021 Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association for Excellence in Video for its news video featuring “atomic” vet, Hank Bolden, an 83-year-old undergraduate at the Hartt School of Music, and one of thousands of soldiers present at secret U.S. nuclear weapons tests during the Cold War.
A message from Connecticut Public President and CEO Mark Contreras
Beginning Today, YouTube TV Subscribers Will Have Access to Educational and Inspiring Content from Connecticut Public Television and PBS
New Leader Brings Deep Multi-Media and Digital Transformation Experience