© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Company News

Company News

Company News
Connecticut Public Names Lauren Komrosky as President and Chief Executive Officer
Longtime Connecticut Public executive and current Chief Digital Officer selected to lead organization's next chapter
All News Mission Programming Awards
All News
Mission
Programming
Awards