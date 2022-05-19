Company News

Longtime Connecticut Public executive and current Chief Digital Officer selected to lead organization's next chapter
All News
-
Connecticut Public has appointed William “Will” Sargent to its Board of Trustees, bringing more than two decades of experience in communications, marketing, and global business to the organization’s leadership.
-
El Nuevo Día journalist receives national award for work on CT Public's Puerto Rican reporting collaborationThe Overseas Press Club Excellence Awards celebrate the best journalistic work in print, multimedia, radio, and television. Reporter Itzel Rivera received the Special Award for Excellence in Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Journalism for her work with CT Public's Puerto Rican reporting collaboration.
-
Connecticut Public has received a 2026 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for its Public Meeting Monitor.
-
Connecticut Public's Audacious with Chion Wolf Wins Prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Podcast ExcellenceConnecticut Public's Audacious with Chion Wolf has been honored with a prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), earning national recognition in the Best Conversational Podcast Episode category.
-
Connecticut Public Earns Record Eight National Journalism Awards from Public Media Journalists AssociationConnecticut Public has earned a station-record eight awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA), one of the most prestigious journalism competitions in public media.
-
The Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public has elected six board officers, including a new Chair, Catalina Samper-Horak and Vice Chair, Antoine Lewis.
-
Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) earned five awards at the 49th Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards, recognizing excellence in documentary filmmaking, storytelling, arts programming and inclusive content.
-
Connecticut Public's Disrupted Named One of the Top 100 African American Podcasts in the United StatesDisrupted, Connecticut Public’s award-winning talk show and podcast hosted by Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean, has been recognized as one of the Top 100 African American Podcasts in the United States, ranking No. 31 on the list compiled by Million Podcasts.
-
Connecticut Public Earns Five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Fourth Consecutive Overall Excellence HonorConnecticut Public has earned five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing excellence in journalism in news, investigative reporting, sports coverage, innovation and overall newsroom performance.
-
Connecticut Public has been awarded first place for “Most Innovative Use of AI in a News Organization” in the 2025 Digital Innovation Awards presented by the Local Media Association, honoring Connecticut Public’s development of the Public Meeting Monitor, an AI-powered tool designed to support news discovery.
-
Connecticut Public Earns 19 Society of Professional Journalists Connecticut Excellence in Journalism AwardsConnecticut Public has earned 19 awards from the Connecticut chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, recognizing outstanding journalism and storytelling across photography, video, audio and digital media.
-
Connecticut Public has been awarded the Poynter Journalism Prize for Distinguished Reporting on Poverty for its powerful documentary Where Then Shall We Go? a project that examines the realities of housing insecurity through deeply personal storytelling and community-centered reporting.
Mission
-
Connecticut Public has appointed William “Will” Sargent to its Board of Trustees, bringing more than two decades of experience in communications, marketing, and global business to the organization’s leadership.
-
The Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public has elected six board officers, including a new Chair, Catalina Samper-Horak and Vice Chair, Antoine Lewis.
-
Connecticut Public CEO Mark G. Contreras Honored with Social Justice Award at Hispanic Health Council GalaMark G. Contreras, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Public, was recognized on Thursday night with the 2025 Social Justice Award at the Hispanic Health Council Gala at Infinity Music Hall. The award acknowledges his commitment to public service and strong leadership during a period of significant change for public media.
-
Connecticut Public is pleased to announce the induction of five new distinguished individuals to its Board of Trustees. These accomplished professionals possess a diverse range of expertise in philanthropy, technology, law, education, entrepreneurship, and nonprofit leadership.
-
Connecticut Public proudly announces the appointment of 12 new members to its Community Advisory Board (CAB). These new members represent a broad cross-section of Connecticut’s diverse population and bring unique perspectives, professional experiences, and deep-rooted community ties.
-
Connecticut Public is pleased to announce journalist Áine Pennello will be joining the newsroom as its new Environment and Climate Change Reporter, a position made possible through a renewed partnership with Report for America.
-
Connecticut Public Receives Grant from Knight Foundation to Expand Reporting Between Connecticut and Puerto RicoConnecticut Public is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a substantial grant from John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to support the addition of two new reporters as part of its ongoing commitment to elevate and connect Latino communities. This transformative funding will allow for the hiring of two reporters by Connecticut Public and GFR Media; one based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and another in Hartford, Connecticut, further strengthening ties between Connecticut’s Puerto Rican communities and the island.
-
Connecticut Public Selected as a Report for America Newsroom to Focus on Critical Climate and Environment CoverageConnecticut Public is proud to announce its selection as a Report for America (RFA) newsroom partner starting in 2025. This program will support the addition of an environment and climate change reporter dedicated to exploring how climate change is transforming Connecticut’s landscapes, communities, and livelihoods.
-
NPR is joining the New England News Collaborative to establish a regional newsroom that boosts their joint ability to deliver multimedia journalism that helps people engage more meaningfully in their communities.
-
Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with six 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing the organization's outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. The prestigious awards celebrate excellence in electronic journalism and are awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
-
Longtime journalist and Editorial Director and Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative, Vanessa de la Torre, will become Chief Content Officer at Connecticut Public
-
Connecticut Public will receive a grant from the State of Connecticut to reimagine its Hartford Headquarters into a Community Hub
-
Mitra Best, Melissa Fensterstock, Antoine Lewis and Joel Vengco add significant professional expertise to Connecticut’s public media organization.
-
Long-time host and executive producer of ‘Where We Live’ moves to new role effective November 7
-
Long-Middleton will serve in a key role as part of the editing group being formed in Connecticut Public's newsroom.
-
Veteran Reporter Will Cover Impacts of Federal Legislation and Policy on Connecticut
-
-
-
Beginning Today, YouTube TV Subscribers Will Have Access to Educational and Inspiring Content from Connecticut Public Television and PBS
-
-
-
A message from Connecticut Public President and CEO Mark Contreras
-
New Additions include Executive Editor Eric Aasen and Deputy Visuals Director Mark Mirko
-
Partnership Expands Local Television, Radio and Digital News Reporting in Fairfield County, Extends Media Training Opportunities for Students
-
Newly Funded Federal Policy Reporter Will Cover Impacts of Federal Legislation and Policy on Connecticut
-
-
New Leader Brings Deep Multi-Media and Digital Transformation Experience
Programming
-
To keep delivering the award-winning national, regional, and local programming you count on—and to make room for fresh, timely content that reflects the voices, values, and ideas of our diverse communities—we’re revamping our programming lineup.
-
Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce the launch of Generation Barney, a new podcast that looks at “Barney & Friends,” the groundbreaking children’s show.
-
The popular talk show Disrupted will move to a new time slot on Fridays at 9 a.m., joining the already impactful lineup that includes Where We Live on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and The Wheelhouse on Wednesdays
-
Limited-run series delves into the city’s history of complex politics, the systems that enable it, and the people working to create a new vision for politics in Bridgeport.
-
-
Hulu + Live TV Subscribers Will Now Have Access to High-Quality, Educational and Inspiring Content from Connecticut Public
-
Thursdays are for food on Connecticut Public Radio, with the new host of WNPR’s Seasoned exploring culinary stories and eateries across the state.
-
Weekly political news roundtable on Connecticut Public Radio is back Wednesdays at 9 a.m. on Connecticut Public Radio
-
Weekday morning talk show is the place to hear in-depth conversations and local stories, airing at 9 a.m. on Connecticut Public Radio.
-
Beginning this fall, WNPR's weekly radio broadcast, Seasoned, will move to a monthly podcast. Chef Plum will remain the host of Seasoned, and his co-host for each episode will be a rotating cast of foodies, food-makers and food writers from across Connecticut.
-
Well-Known Chef Plum Explores Fairfield County on Connecticut Public
-
-
-
Awards
-
El Nuevo Día journalist receives national award for work on CT Public's Puerto Rican reporting collaborationThe Overseas Press Club Excellence Awards celebrate the best journalistic work in print, multimedia, radio, and television. Reporter Itzel Rivera received the Special Award for Excellence in Arts, Culture, and Entertainment Journalism for her work with CT Public's Puerto Rican reporting collaboration.
-
Connecticut Public has received a 2026 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for its Public Meeting Monitor.
-
Connecticut Public's Audacious with Chion Wolf Wins Prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Podcast ExcellenceConnecticut Public's Audacious with Chion Wolf has been honored with a prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), earning national recognition in the Best Conversational Podcast Episode category.
-
Connecticut Public Earns Record Eight National Journalism Awards from Public Media Journalists AssociationConnecticut Public has earned a station-record eight awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA), one of the most prestigious journalism competitions in public media.
-
Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) earned five awards at the 49th Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards, recognizing excellence in documentary filmmaking, storytelling, arts programming and inclusive content.
-
Connecticut Public's Disrupted Named One of the Top 100 African American Podcasts in the United StatesDisrupted, Connecticut Public’s award-winning talk show and podcast hosted by Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean, has been recognized as one of the Top 100 African American Podcasts in the United States, ranking No. 31 on the list compiled by Million Podcasts.
-
Connecticut Public Earns Five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Fourth Consecutive Overall Excellence HonorConnecticut Public has earned five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing excellence in journalism in news, investigative reporting, sports coverage, innovation and overall newsroom performance.
-
Connecticut Public has been awarded first place for “Most Innovative Use of AI in a News Organization” in the 2025 Digital Innovation Awards presented by the Local Media Association, honoring Connecticut Public’s development of the Public Meeting Monitor, an AI-powered tool designed to support news discovery.
-
Connecticut Public Earns 19 Society of Professional Journalists Connecticut Excellence in Journalism AwardsConnecticut Public has earned 19 awards from the Connecticut chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, recognizing outstanding journalism and storytelling across photography, video, audio and digital media.
-
Connecticut Public has been awarded the Poynter Journalism Prize for Distinguished Reporting on Poverty for its powerful documentary Where Then Shall We Go? a project that examines the realities of housing insecurity through deeply personal storytelling and community-centered reporting.
-
Connecticut Public has received 16 Regional New England Emmy® Award nominations, highlighting outstanding achievement in television and media production throughout the region.
-
Connecticut Public is proud to announce that journalists Diane Orson and Khalilah L. Brown-Dean have been recognized with Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.
-
Connecticut Public’s visuals team has earned multiple national honors from the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA), one of the most respected and competitive contests in visual journalism.
-
Connecticut Public visuals journalist Mark Mirko has received an Award of Excellence from Pictures of the Year International for his striking photograph of a hydrilla suspended in deep red dye along the Connecticut River.
-
Connecticut Public CEO Mark G. Contreras Honored with Social Justice Award at Hispanic Health Council GalaMark G. Contreras, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Public, was recognized on Thursday night with the 2025 Social Justice Award at the Hispanic Health Council Gala at Infinity Music Hall. The award acknowledges his commitment to public service and strong leadership during a period of significant change for public media.
-
Connecticut Public is proud to announce that its original podcast, Generation Barney, has been named a finalist in the prestigious 4th Annual Signal Awards in the “Genre: Television & Film” category. The Signal Awards celebrate the best in podcasting worldwide and being named a Finalist places Generation Barney among the most innovative and impactful shows in the industry.
-
Connecticut Public has been named one of the Hartford Courant’s Top Workplaces for 2025, marking the third consecutive year the organization has received this honor.
-
Connecticut Public is proud to announce it has been awarded two National Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), one of the most prestigious honors in broadcast and digital journalism.
-
Connecticut Public has received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) for its groundbreaking documentary, "Unforgotten."
-
Connecticut Public is proud to announce the newsroom’s recent honors in journalism excellence, earning five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, 21 awards from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists and national recognition from the Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism.
-
Connecticut Public is proud to announce the newsroom’s recent honors in journalism excellence, earning five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, 21 awards from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists and national recognition from the Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism.
-
Connecticut Public wins 5 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, 21 SPJ Connecticut awards for journalism excellence, and national honor for health care reportingConnecticut Public is proud to announce the newsroom’s recent honors in journalism excellence, earning five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, 21 awards from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists and national recognition from the Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism.
-
Audacious with Chion Wolf, a Connecticut Public radio show and podcast that highlights the uncommon experiences of everyday people, has been honored with another Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF). The show’s award-winning episode in the Portrait/Biography (Radio Non-Commercial Local) category, Intersex Advocacy and the Fight for Bodily Autonomy with Pidgeon Pagonis, explores the deeply personal and political journey of intersex activist and author Pidgeon Pagonis.
-
Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce several wins at the second annual National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) New England Journalism Awards.
-
Connecticut Public has once again been recognized as a Top Workplace for 2024 by Hartford Courant Top Workplaces.
-
Connecticut Public is proud to announce that it has been honored with 51 awards at the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Connecticut Chapter’s Excellence in Journalism Contest.
-
Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with six 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing the organization's outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. The prestigious awards celebrate excellence in electronic journalism and are awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
-
Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with six 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing the organization's outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. The prestigious awards celebrate excellence in electronic journalism and are awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
-
-
Congrats to CT Public for receiving ~18 regional Emmy nominations today, including these 13 nominations for in-house productions. We're proud of our colleagues on this list and all who contribute to our journalism and organization every day.
-
Connecticut Public shines again with national awards highlighting the outstanding contributions by women in news and entertainment
-
Connecticut Public received a national Edward R. Murrow award at a ceremony in New York City. The award, among the most prestigious in journalism, is from the Radio Television Digital News Association.
-
Hartford Courant Names Connecticut Public a 2023 Top Workplaces Winner
-
Connecticut Public earns national Edward R. Murrow AwardConnecticut Public, the statewide NPR and PBS stations, has earned a national Edward R. Murrow Award for journalism in 2022. The award, among the most prestigious in journalism, was announced by the Radio Television Digital News Association.
-
-
-
-
Connecticut Public, the statewide NPR and PBS stations, earned five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism in 2022, including Overall Excellence. The awards were announced by the Radio Television Digital News Association.
-
Two Connecticut Public journalists have been recognized for their volunteer work in support of Latino journalists.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Contreras: ‘Cross-category recognition showcases depth, strength of our journalists; underscores public’s thirst for thought-provoking, original programming’