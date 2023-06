Connecticut Public honored with 19 nominations at Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards

Connecticut Public has received 19 nominations from the Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards.

Take a look below to see what work was recognized, featuring Connecticut Public's talented team of journalists, photographers, videographers, hosts, producers, creatives and other colleagues.

And check back here after June 10 to see the final winners from the 46th Boston/New England Emmy Awards!

1. Arts and Entertainment (Long Form Content)

Where ART Thou? Season Two



Tim Rasmussen, Executive Producer

Todd Miller, Audio Post Production

Catie Talarski, Supervising Producer

David Wurtzel, Videographer

Glenn Goettler, Audio

Julianne Varacchi, Supervising Producer

Ray Hardman, Host

Maegn Boone, Production Manager

James Kloter, Remote Audio/Video Capture

Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics

Meghan Lyden, Editor

Bradley O'Connor, Remote Audio/Video Capture

Wayne Edwards, Coordinating Producer

Mike Larini, Audio

Ryan Caron King, Videographer

2. Education and Schools

CUTLINE | How the Pandemic is Reshaping Education



Tim Rasmussen, Executive Producer

David Wurtzel, Videographer

Bradley O'Connor, Tech Manager

Jessica Gonnella, Series Producer

Julianne Varacchi, Visuals Director/Producer

Maegn Boone, Production Manager

Ryan Caron King, Videographer, Audio

Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics

Tyler Russell, Videographer, Editor

Walter Smith Randolph, Episode Producer

Jim Haddadin, Episode Producer

Catherine Shen, Episode Producer

Eugene Amatruda, Audio

Jason Mangini, Audio

3. Arts and Entertainment (Short Form Content)

Restaurant Road Trip - Washington Prime



Kristopher Plummer, Host/Executive

Producer Daniel Fish, Director/Executive Producer

4. Lifestyle

Restaurant Road Trip - The Queen, The Judy, and the Good Old Days



Kristopher Plummer, Host/Executive Producer

Daniel Fish, Director/Executive Producer

Alex Cannata, Camera Operator/Editor

John Spinnato, Camera Operator

Justin Mashuta, Visual Effects Artist

Glenn Goettler, Audio

Daniel Monroe, Culinary Producer

Jeffrey Purrazzi, Producer

5. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Cutline | Spotlight on Juvenile Justice



Tim Rasmussen, Executive Producer

David Wurtzel, Videographer, Editor

Jessica Gonnella, Series Producer

Jim Haddadin, Episode Producer

Julianne Varacchi, Producer/Visuals Director

Maegn Boone, Production Manager

Ryan Caron King, Videographer

Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics

Walter Smith Randolph, Episode Producer

Ayannah Brown, Production Assistant

Glenn Goettler, Audio

Edward Gonsalves, Videographer, Audio

Andrew Heavisides, Videographer

Michael Larini, Audio

6. Historical, Cultural (Short Form)

Movie stars, jazz icons, water and light: photographer Adger Cowans reflects on his life’s work



Ryan Caron King, Producer/Videographer/Editor

Tyler Russell, Videographer

Julianne Varacchi, Producer

Jason Mangini, Audio

7. Historical, Cultural (Short Form)

Antisemitism Rising: Bearing Witness Then and Now (Shorts Series)



Tim Rasmussen, Executive Producer

David Wurtzel, Editor

Diane Orson, Host/Episode Producer

Jessica Gonnella, Series Producer

Julianne Varacchi, Producer/Visuals Director

Maegn Boone, Production Manager

Ryan Caron King, Videographer

Tyler Russell, Videographer

8. Informational and Instructional

Resourceful 3



Tim Rasmussen, Executive Producer

Ayannah Brown, Production Assistant

Julianne Varacchi, Visuals Director

Maegn Boone, Production Manager

Meghan Lyden, Editor

Joe Amon, Videographer

Ryan Caron King, Videographer

Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics

Jim Surber, Producer

Tyler Russell, Videographer

Jason Mangini, Audio

Michael Larini, Audio

9. Societal Concerns (Short Form)

How Making Compost Can Fix Our Trash Problem



Ryan Caron King, Producer/Videographer/Editor

Ayannah Brown, Audio

Julianne Varacchi, Visuals Director, Producer

Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics

David Wurtzel, Videographer

10. Societal Concerns (Long Form Content)

CUTLINE | Antisemitism Rising: Bearing Witness Then and Now



Tim Rasmussen, Executive Producer

Julianne Varacchi, Producer/Visuals Director

Maegn Boone, Production Manager/Technical Director

David Wurtzel, Editor/Videographer

Ryan Caron King, Videographer

Tyler Russell, Videographer

Sam Hockaday, Motion Graphics

Diane Orson, Host/Producer

Jessica Gonnella, Series Producer

Bradley O'Connor, Technical Manager

James Kloter, Remote Audio Capture

Glenn Goettler, Audio

Ayannah Brown, Production Assistant

11. Sports Story

The Perfect Vision | Blind Ice Hockey In Connecticut



David Wurtzel, Producer/Videographer/Editor

Julianne Varacchi, Executive Producer

Sam Hockaday, Visuals Effects

Mark Mirko, Producer/Videographer/Editor

12. Program Promotional Campaign — Connecticut Public Food Campaign



Lauren Komrosky, Executive Producer

Julianne Varacchi, Producer

Sam Hockaday, Animator

Daniel Fish, Editor

Kristopher Plummer, Host/Producer

13. Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent



Walter Smith Randolph

14. Photographer Long Form Content



Dave Wurtzel

15. Video Essayist



Ryan Caron King

16. Graphic Arts — Motion Graphics



Sam Hockaday

17. Graphic Arts — Art Direction

StoryCorps | Beck and Annie Fineman



Sam Hockaday

18. Director Long Form Content — On Stage/In Session

Shakespeare's Works on Mental Health



Ed Wierzbicki

19. Documentary

Haiti: Day by Day