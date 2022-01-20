Coming Soon!

Restaurant Road Trip is a series that showcases the fantastic restaurants around the state. Connecticut is a small state that has tons of food history and tons of amazing restaurants. Restaurant Road Trip shines a light on the food, the people, the stories - and did we mention the food? - in the state of Connecticut!

Chef Plum translates the restaurant vernacular to the viewer like no other person can, leaning on his 25 years of hospitality experience and his drive to make everything approachable. Striving to bridge the gap between Chef and food lovers. Each episode will be fun, educational, inspiring and delicious, with a few laughs along the way.

Restaurant Road Trip will be launching on Connecticut Public’s digital platforms on Thursdays during Spring 2022, and three 30-minute episodes will air on CPTV later in Spring. Restaurants featured will be located in Fairfield County, and will include:

Gruel Britannia - Fairfield

Good Ol Days Pizza – Newtown

El Segundo – Norwalk

Oar & Oak - Stratford

Hoodoo Brown – Ridgefield

Match Burger & Lobster - Westport

Brewport - Bridgeport

Judy's Bar & Kitchen - Stamford

Washington Prime – Norwalk

Nouveau Monde – Newtown

Grounds Doughnut House - Danbury

Kawa Ni - Westport