Connecticut's Hidden Gems
Connecticut’s Hidden Gems highlights the lesser-known history, attractions, and stories from around the state, giving the audience a glimpse into Connecticut’s diverse, unique communities.
With support from CT Visit, we go across every county to explore “Connecticut’s Hidden Gems.”
Hartford County
You’ve probably heard of Wethersfield’s iconic “Scarecrows on Main” in the fall, but have you heard of their annual “Bicycles on Main” that returns every May? They’re back and better than ever! After catching up with shopkeepers and event organizers Kathy Clarke and Julia Koulouris, Connecticut’s Hidden Gems host Francesca Fontanez takes a lunch break at The Assembly Room. This one-stop shop food hall and third space includes eateries, a cafe, and bar! Then, we explore some of Hartford County’s more unique museums, including the Connecticut Trolley Museum. There, trolley motorman Chas Grossman (literally) takes us on a ride, giving us a glimpse into the past, present, and future. Watch on YouTube
Windham County
Premiering May 23rd
Putnam’s Bradley Playhouse has brought arts and culture to Windham County since 1901. Connecticut’s Hidden Gems host Francesca Fontanez gets a tour and history lesson from President of the Bradley Playhouse Board, Tonya Brock. Then we take a trip back in time visiting The Aero Diner, a restored 1950s restaurant with a classic menu and ambiance. Plus, we check out Willimantic’s Frog Bridge and explore the curious lore surrounding the fascinating structure.
New Haven County
Premiering May 30th
Did you know the world’s largest indoor ropes course is found right here in Connecticut? Francesca flies high in It Adventure Ropes Course, located inside Jordan’s Furniture of New Haven. While in New Haven, we also explore the International Arts & Ideas Festival. This 150-event festival presents performances, lectures, and conversations that celebrate influential artists and thinkers from around the world. Plus, while the Elm City is world-renowned for its pizza, we’re highlighting hidden gems — thus, we check out the unsung hero of New Haven County’s foodie scene: the pastries.
Tolland County
Premiering June 6th
Looking for a place where you can satisfy both your appetite and your love of books? At Travelers Restaurant in Union, every diner gets three free books with their meal. After a light brunch, Connecticut’s Hidden Gems host Francesca Fontanez heads to Soapstone Mountain in Somers for a scenic hike to a fire tower with views of four states! The Tolland County adventure concludes at Ron-a-Roll, Vernon’s family friendly venue with a roller-skating rink, a snack bar, and a skate shop that was established in 1990.
Fairfield County
Premiering June 13th
Sharks, and jellies, and seals, oh my! From interactive experiences to research programs, we catch up with Maritime Aquarium President & CEO Jason Patlis who speaks on the organization’s impact on the Connecticut community. Connecticut’s Hidden Gems host Francesca Fontanez visits Connecticut's first state park, Sherwood Island. Plus, we explore some seafood finds that won’t break the bank.
Middlesex County
Premiering June 20th
We’re diving into Connecticut history (literally) at the Portland Brownstone Quarries. Connecticut’s Hidden Gems host Francesca Fontanez makes a splash at Brownstone quarry before heading to grab a sweet treat at The Nest in Deep River. This unique cafe serves as an inclusive community for all staff members and guests regardless of neurodiversity. Plus, we head to Main Street Middletown, which hosts over 200 indoor adventures, but we’re exploring Main Street Market, a lifestyle center that features a mix of shops and eateries.
Litchfield County
Premiering June 27th
A wildlife sanctuary in the hills of Goshen, home to over 350 exotic animals, a petting zoo, museum, and exploration center is waiting to be explored! Connecticut’s Hidden Gems host Francesca Fontanez takes us through Action Wildlife’s Drive Through Safari before heading to family-owned Gresczyk Farms for some fresh foodie finds. Plus, we hear from Traditional Native American Storyteller, Darlene Kascak, who is the Education Director for The Institute for American Indian Studies Museum and Research Center. She gives us a tour of the museum and sheds light on the preservation of Indigenous culture and history in Connecticut and beyond.
New London County
Premiering July 4th
New London’s Black Heritage Trail celebrates three centuries of Black strength, resilience, and accomplishment. Connecticut’s Hidden Gems host Francesca Fontanez reflects on Black history before heading over to visit Six Paca Farm in Bozrah. This visitor-friendly alpaca farm houses over 50 alpacas and offers demonstrations on knitting, weaving, and more! Plus, Francesca takes us on an ice cream “tour de New London County.”
