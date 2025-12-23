© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT residents say sluggish economy is putting a damper on their holiday cheer

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published December 23, 2025 at 4:51 PM EST
Christmas decoration items are seen at a supermarket in Houston, Texas, on November 18, 2025. Tariffs imposed on imports by US President Donald Trump increased the prices of many Christmas decorations in the United States, especially those coming from China. "Things will be slightly more expensive this year due to tariffs," said Jami Warner, Executive Director of the American Christmas Tree Association, a nonprofit education association that helps consumers choose the best Christmas trees for their families. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Ronaldo Schemidt
/
AFP / Getty
Complaints in response to price increases are increasingly common as more families across Connecticut say they’ve experienced economic hardships over the last few years.

Jean Polo stepped out of the Gala Foods supermarket in Bridgeport located in the city’s West End neighborhood, days before Christmas, as shoppers stocked up on groceries.

Polo said not everyone can afford to buy the necessities this season. And has noticed more people recently seeking help.

“That’s the reason why we see the food pantry have more people, because the price of things is going up day by day,” Polo said. “So something we used to buy, like, $5 now is $10.”

Other residents say they’re spending more money this holiday season partly due to price increases. Advocates say those complaints are increasingly common as more families across the state say they’ve experienced economic hardships over the last few years.

Another shopper, Oscar Portillo agreed items have gotten pricier. Portillo has six children and said he’s spent around $1,200 this year on gifts, which is more than what he spent last year.

“They’re no longer asking for things like toys, they’re asking for shoes, brand names, and I can give those things, because I sometimes get a bonus from my boss,” Portillo said.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro has  claimed federal legislation is needed to control price increases due to tariffs.

Officials with United Way of Connecticut say households in Bridgeport and Stratford face high rates of financial hardship among households. The United Way is able to make that determination by using its ALICE tool. ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited Income Strained Employed.

Daniel Fitzmaurice, director of advocacy for United Way of Connecticut, said Bridgeport and Stratford’s hardship levels have remained relatively stable over the last few years. Fitzmaurice said the highest growth in hardship levels has been in Eastern and Northwestern Connecticut.

“These are communities where they're a lot smaller, more rural and suburban, and this is really where the prices are growing so much faster than wages, and that's creating financial hardship,” Fitzmaurice said.

While financial instability among households across the state is increasing, Bridgeport’s poverty rate is higher than the state average, according to 2023 figures from Data Haven.

Fitzmaurice said a family of four in Bridgeport would need to earn $63, or $127,000 in combined wages to get by in the city. According to U.S. Census figures from 2023, the average household income in the area was around $56,000.

Fitzmaurice said struggling families are more often than not, good at budgeting their limited income, but face additional challenges.

“It's not a personal failing,” Fitzmaurice said. “They had a life event occur. Maybe they had to take care of a family member and so they had to work fewer hours.”

But while more families are facing hardships this holiday season, just as many have stepped up to help their neighbors according to Rev. Sara Smith.

Smith is the president and CEO of NOURish Bridgeport, a nonprofit which addresses food insecurity in the city through its food pantry and other resources.

Smith said she’s noticed more residents asking for help, from food, to coats, to even help with gifts. While NOURish Bridgeport doesn’t participate in toy drives, Smith said the organization has tried to help residents as much as possible. Smith previously told Connecticut Public earlier this year, federal reductions to aid programs meant to address food insecurity have strained her organization’s ability to help residents.

But she said Bridgeport residents have and continue to step up and care for one another. Local businesses and residents have continued to donate to the nonprofit.

She said residents have asked for donations to give to their neighbors, or their families.

“I see the community that has the means and the privilege to help,” Smith said. “I see them doing that, and that gives me hope.”
Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.