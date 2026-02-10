© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands displaced from condemned Rocky Hill apartments, state launches investigation

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published February 10, 2026 at 2:34 PM EST
FILE: External areas of the Concierge Apartments in Rocky Hill are covered in tarps and crews remove debris damaged by freezing pipes on February 9, 2026. Some of the buildings are currently condemned, leaving residents to seek shelter elsewhere.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: External areas of the Concierge Apartments in Rocky Hill are covered in tarps and crews remove debris damaged by freezing pipes on February 9, 2026. Some of the buildings are currently condemned, leaving residents to seek shelter elsewhere.

Connecticut launched an investigation into a Rocky Hill apartment complex after unsafe living conditions led to the building being condemned.

Concierge Apartments resident Alex Devol, moved into the complex with his fiancée in August. Devol didn’t notice anything wrong with the apartment until the weather turned cold in December.

“We noticed, it's kind of drafty in here. There's no insulation. It's really cold,” Devol said. “Even when we turned the heat up, it didn't really stay warm. The last couple of months, we've been paying like, $400 or $500 for electricity to heat our apartment.”

In the aftermath of January’s snowstorm, several pipes burst in the complex, leading to flooding and damage. Water service disruptions have persisted at their apartment as a result.

Devol and his fiancée recently left their apartment voluntarily and are staying in a hotel.

“We didn't have any flooding or bursting of pipes. We lost hot water for three or four days,” Devol said. “Then our shower, the drain froze, and water started coming up out of the shower. It's like three inches of standing water in the bottom of our shower. The water pressure kind of just disappeared.”

The town of Rocky Hill condemned the impacted buildings, requiring residents of 544 apartments to evacuate, according to Town Manager Ray Carpentino.

Concierge Apartments resident Alex DeVol speaks with State Attorney General William Tong. DeVol says he and his fiancé moved into a hotel as heat and hot water became unreliable a their home. State Attorney General William Tong holds a press conference in Rocky Hill to discuss a civil suite being brought against the managers of Concierge Apartments on February 9, 2026. Some buildings in the complex have been condemned as freezing pipes led to water damage and loss of heat, leaving residents to seek shelter elsewhere.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Concierge Apartments resident Alex DeVol speaks with State Attorney General William Tong. DeVol says he and his fiancé moved into a hotel as heat and hot water became unreliable a their home. State Attorney General William Tong holds a press conference in Rocky Hill to discuss a civil suite being brought against the managers of Concierge Apartments on February 9, 2026. Some buildings in the complex have been condemned as freezing pipes led to water damage and loss of heat, leaving residents to seek shelter elsewhere.

About 2,000 residents were impacted and have since moved temporarily into hotels or family members’ homes, Carpentino said.

As a result of the management company’s insufficient response to the emergency, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday an investigation into the company and its maintenance of the buildings.

“We shouldn't be here, and it's the result of years and years, it's clear to me of deferred maintenance and neglect,” Tong said. “That's why we're here, and that's why people are suffering. Because of that, in this investigation, we are literally going to bring the heat to Concierge.”

Tong said the condition of the buildings is a result of prolonged neglect and noted at least three people have died at the apartments in the last year. However, Tong could not confirm whether the deaths were related to the buildings’ condition.

“I made the point because there are three fatalities on this property, and including one the last couple of weeks,” Tong said. “It's my understanding that because of maintenance failures at the property, that emergency responders had a hard time getting out, and that the town of Rocky Hill and the fire department had to deploy its own resources to remove snow and to get in and out, which is not acceptable.”

In a statement released Monday evening, Concierge Apartments’ property management, JRK Holdings, said the claims of residents being without heat for days or weeks are false.

“All of our buildings have had heat during the entire period of time that our piping and plumbing have been affected by the extreme cold,” the statement read. “Only four of our residents reported a loss of heat; repairs were made to those four units within 24 hours and heat was restored.”

JRK said residents will be able to return to their homes in the coming days and will be compensated for the inconvenience.

“We are providing a one-month rent credit to all our residents. We are also providing an additional one month rent credit or the ability to break leases without penalty to residents whose apartments lost hot or cold water,” the statement read. “In addition, we will reimburse our residents’ out-of-pocket costs, including for lost food, medications, and alternative child care, for the period they were displaced from their apartments.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.