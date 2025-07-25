Connecticut Public Radio Programming Changes

At Connecticut Public, our mission has always been to inform, educate, and inspire—connecting people across the state through powerful journalism, unforgettable stories, lifelong learning, and enriching experiences.

To keep delivering the award-winning national, regional, and local programming you count on—and to make room for fresh, timely content that reflects the voices, values, and ideas of our diverse communities—we’re revamping our programming lineup.

This evolution is how we honor your generous support: by investing in content that matters, resonates, and inspires. Get ready for more stories that spark curiosity, challenge assumptions, and celebrate what makes Connecticut—and the world—so vibrant.

Here’s what you can expect on Connecticut Public’s radio streams starting on August 16, 2025.



This Old House Radio Hour

For over four decades, This Old House has been America’s trusted source for home improvement, craftmanship and restoration. This Old House Radio Hour brings that same expertise to the airwaves with a weekly deep dive into the art, science and soul of home building. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each week the show tackles your home repair questions, shares expert advice, and brings incredible stories of craftsmanship and renovation. Whether you’re tackling a DIY project, renovating a historic home, or simply fascinated by the way we shape—and are shaped by—the spaces we live in, this show has something for you. Produced in partnership with LAist-89.3 and distributed by APM-AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA.



American Routes

American Routes is blues and jazz, gospel and soul, rockabilly and country, Cajun and swamp pop, Tejano, Latin… and beyond. Songs and stories from musicians describe a deep and diverse nation with sounds and styles shared by all Americans. From the bayous to the beltways, from crossroads to crosstown, on interstates and city streets, American Routes explores the shared musical and cultural threads in these American styles and genres of music — and the many directions they take over time. American Routes—produced in New Orleans since 1998



As part of our commitment to delivering the most impactful and relevant programming for our community, we’ll be saying goodbye to a few select shows in our current lineup.

These are never easy decisions—but they are made with care and intention, ensuring we’re being responsible stewards of your generous support and focusing our resources on content that truly serves Connecticut.

The following shows will be retired from our schedule, but don’t worry, you can still listen to episodes on demand, anytime.

Jazz Night in America, It’s Been a Minute, Wild Card, and To The Best of Our Knowledge.

The following changes take effect on August 16, 2026