Connecticut firefighter killed in accident while fighting a house fire

A Connecticut firefighter was killed after a piece of a fire truck broke free and struck him, state police said.

Raymond Moreau, 60, a 35-year veteran of the Plainville Fire Department, suffered severe leg injuries on Sunday while at the scene of a house on fire. He later died during surgery at a hospital, authorities said.

He was standing outside the house near the truck when a piece of the vehicle broke off and struck him, state police said. No other details were released.

“Ray was a loving husband and veteran of the United State Marine Corp.,” state police and Plainville officials said in a statement. “Firefighter Moreau was a consummate professional, dedicated servant, and will be missed dearly by his friends, family, and community.”

The chief medical examiner's office said Monday that Moreau died from blunt force trauma to his head, neck, torso and extremities, and it ruled his death an accident.

A procession of police and fire vehicles escorted a hearse carrying Moreau's body from the medical examiner's office to his firehouse, then to a funeral home on Monday.

Officials said Moreau started with the fire department in July 1990 and volunteered tens of thousands of hours in the community.

A public ceremony is planned for Tuesday at the Plainville High School stadium.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff until Moreau's burial.

“Today’s tragedy is another reminder about the extraordinary risk that firefighters face as part of their duties, and they are heroes for assuming these responsibilities," Lamont said in a statement.

State police said they were investigating the accident in collaboration with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the local prosecutor's office.

Firefighters responded to the house fire shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The house was destroyed, but all the residents made it out safely.

Area residents and firefighters placed flowers, flags and wreaths outside the Plainville Fire Department in honor of Moreau.

This story has been updated.