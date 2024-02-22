Somos Connecticut
Connecticut Public is committed to elevating the stories of, and connecting with, our Latino communities. See how we are expanding our reporting, programming and engagement opportunities locally and abroad.
Connecticut Republican officials would like to see a new community center — this time in a different part of Connecticut’s 5th District.
As CT high schools launch Latino studies courses, some say it's a good start, but more could be done
Diversity in education and inclusivity took center stage at a conference held in New Britain for teachers and future educators.
Despite a headache, Johnne Alberto Núñez Palomino went to work at a West Hartford restaurant on Valentine's Day, hoping to leave early. The next morning, his family found him unresponsive.
The group Spanish Community of Wallingford (SCOW) has recently witnessed an influx of immigrants from Ecuador, Colombia, and Venezuela, but the organization is also helping English Language Learners from various backgrounds.
Dominicans in Connecticut say they are proud to share their cultural richness.
The hearing witnessed a significant turnout, with 260 individuals offering testimonies supporting Husky expansion in the upcoming state budget.
Radio Shows
Latino USA, the radio journal of news and culture, is the only national, English-language radio program produced from a Latino perspective. Listen to past episodes at latinousa.org.
Every week, Alt.Latino introduces listeners to new alternative Latin music, including diverse genres such as cumbia, Mexican garage rock, Panamanian rap, heavy metal mariachi and many more boundary-blurring sounds from around the world. Listen to past episodes on npr.org.