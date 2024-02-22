© 2024 Connecticut Public

Somos Connecticut

Connecticut Public is committed to elevating the stories of, and connecting with, our Latino communities. See how we are expanding our reporting, programming and engagement opportunities locally and abroad.

Republican George Logan, who is running again for the 5th District, at an event during the 2022 election cycle at the RNC community center in New Britain.
Mark Pazniokas
/
CT Mirror
News
Will RNC reopen Black, Latino community center in CT? It’s unclear
Lisa Hagen
Connecticut Republican officials would like to see a new community center — this time in a different part of Connecticut’s 5th District.
Nearly 2,900 high school students were enrolled in Black or Latino studies courses in Connecticut during the last school year.
FG Trade
/
E+ / Getty Images
News
As CT high schools launch Latino studies courses, some say it's a good start, but more could be done
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
US President Joe Biden holds a "Say her name Laken Riley" button while delivering the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024.
Saul Loeb / AFP
/
Getty
News
CT immigrant advocates criticize Biden’s 'illegal' remark during SOTU address
Eddy Martinez




News
Radio Shows
  • Latino USA
    Latino USA, the radio journal of news and culture, is the only national, English-language radio program produced from a Latino perspective. Listen to past episodes at latinousa.org.
  • Alt.Latino
    Every week, Alt.Latino introduces listeners to new alternative Latin music, including diverse genres such as cumbia, Mexican garage rock, Panamanian rap, heavy metal mariachi and many more boundary-blurring sounds from around the world. Listen to past episodes on npr.org.


Watch