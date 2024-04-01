-
The affordable apartments in the Elm City’s West River neighborhood will be dedicated to the late Reverend Curtis Cofield II, a community activist and champion for homeless residents and people with AIDS.
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow towns and cities to establish ordinances limiting the use of short term rental properties, like Airbnbs.
Connecticut’s Planning and Development Committee approved the proposed bill Friday which now advances to the General Assembly for a vote.
ALICE households earn more than the Federal Poverty Level, but not enough to thrive in their county. The new CT ALICE report shows 38% of Connecticut households earning above poverty wage levels still cannot afford basic needs such has transportation, housing and child care in their community.
Real estate software, used by many landlords, aggregate data on nearby rents and recommend rent hikes. The result is less competition and higher rent prices for consumers.
The ‘Work, Live, Ride,’ bill would create financial incentives for cities and towns that create new affordable housing along main bus and rail stops.
Relocated residents of the 54-unit building were provided vouchers to move, with most choosing a privately-owned rental.
The development will include 49 one-bedroom apartments on Main Street for residents 62 or older.
A recent study, commissioned by the state, looked at Connecticut’s racial and income segregation over the last 30 years, including the efficacy of subsidized housing.
Nearly five hours of public hearing in the general assembly’s housing committee revolved around ten bills aimed at studying affordable housing and developing more units.
More than $600,000 in federal funding will go toward updating Phelps Village in Vernon, which houses 21 formerly homeless veterans.
Members of East Hartford's first tenants union are seeking to reach an agreement with the landlord for better property maintenance and longer leases.