The Wheelhouse

All in 2 days work: CT lawmakers clock in for busy special session

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published November 19, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
House Speaker Matt Ritter, cautions legislators about making personal attacks after statements in opposition to proposed housing legislation by Connecticut Rep. Tony Scott, a Republican on the Housing Committee, were deemed personal. Scott was stopped and cautioned twice by Ritter November 12, 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
House Speaker Matt Ritter, cautions legislators about making personal attacks after statements in opposition to proposed housing legislation by Connecticut Rep. Tony Scott, a Republican on the Housing Committee, were deemed personal. Scott was stopped and cautioned twice by Ritter November 12, 2025.

Connecticut lawmakers had a lot to do during the latest special session.

On top of unfinished housing business, lawmakers had only two days to authorize a $500 million dollar relief package to address federal cuts. They also voted on the purchase of a major hospital and worked to curb increased federal law enforcement efforts in Connecticut.

And what about the spectre of rising health insurance premiums in just a few weeks?

Today on The Wheelhouse, the skinny on what state lawmakers were able to accomplish in a special session. We’ll also ask what’s next following the longest federal shutdown in US history.

GUESTS:

  • Michayla Savitt, state government reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Lisa Hagen, federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror
  • Abby Brone, housing reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Ginny Monk, children's issues and housing reporter, Connecticut Mirror

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
