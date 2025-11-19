All in 2 days work: CT lawmakers clock in for busy special session

Connecticut lawmakers had a lot to do during the latest special session.

On top of unfinished housing business, lawmakers had only two days to authorize a $500 million dollar relief package to address federal cuts. They also voted on the purchase of a major hospital and worked to curb increased federal law enforcement efforts in Connecticut.

And what about the spectre of rising health insurance premiums in just a few weeks?

Today on The Wheelhouse, the skinny on what state lawmakers were able to accomplish in a special session. We’ll also ask what’s next following the longest federal shutdown in US history.

GUESTS:



Michayla Savitt , state government reporter, Connecticut Public

, state government reporter, Connecticut Public Lisa Hagen , federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror

, federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror Abby Brone , housing reporter, Connecticut Public

, housing reporter, Connecticut Public Ginny Monk, children's issues and housing reporter, Connecticut Mirror

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.