HOW TO WATCH

FIND CPTV, CPTV Spirit and PBS KIDS 24/7 channels on your local cable or satellite provider. Here is a list by town.

VIEW THE BROADCAST SCHEDULES ONLINE AT CPTV.ORG/SCHEDULE.

ON THE CONNECTICUT PUBLIC MOBILE APP:

Get the Connecticut Public app on iOS or Android devices and watch CPTV live through your smartphone or tablet. This free app enables you to listen to our live radio stream, follow our local news stories and get on-demand audio from any of our local talk shows. You can set a built-in alarm to wake up to Morning Edition, and receive push notifications and special announcements. The app includes great video content from CPTV and a full selection of videos, games and a live stream of PBS Kids.

Download Connecticut Public's Mobile App

ON OUR WEBSITE, CTPUBLIC.ORG

Watch the Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) livestream on your computer or any internet-connected device. In order to view the livestream for CPTV, your device must be physically located within the CPTV coverage area.

ON DEMAND WITH THE CPTV PASSPORT APP:

Passport content can be streamed on smartphones, tablets, computers, or TVs through the PBS Video App and the Connecticut Public Mobile App, as well as on PBS.org and CPTV.org.

Full access to on-demand programs from PBS and CPTV on the Passport app is a member benefit for those who generously donate to Connecticut Public. Find out more about how to activate Passport.

ON SMART TV WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP: Find out more about this app.

ON YOUTUBE TV: YouTube TV subscribers will have access to video content from CPTV, PBS KIDS and PBS. Find out about this service.

ON DEMAND ON YOUTUBE: Subscribe to the Connecticut Public YouTube channel.

OVER THE AIR BROADCAST:

The map below identifies Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) over-the-air television signal coverage across the state. Find your local channel number for CPTV. Note that service does not stop at this contour line. In many cases, TV stations can be received at locations well beyond the location of the mapped contour, with interference-free reception becoming less likely at greater distances.