HOW TO WATCH
FIND CPTV, CPTV Spirit and PBS KIDS 24/7 channels on your local cable or satellite provider. Here is a list by town.
VIEW THE BROADCAST SCHEDULES ONLINE AT CPTV.ORG/SCHEDULE.
ON THE CONNECTICUT PUBLIC MOBILE APP:
Get the Connecticut Public app on iOS or Android devices and watch CPTV live through your smartphone or tablet. This free app enables you to listen to our live radio stream, follow our local news stories and get on-demand audio from any of our local talk shows. You can set a built-in alarm to wake up to Morning Edition, and receive push notifications and special announcements. The app includes great video content from CPTV and a full selection of videos, games and a live stream of PBS Kids.
ON OUR WEBSITE, CTPUBLIC.ORG
Watch the Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) livestream on your computer or any internet-connected device. In order to view the livestream for CPTV, your device must be physically located within the CPTV coverage area.
ON DEMAND WITH THE CPTV PASSPORT APP:
Passport content can be streamed on smartphones, tablets, computers, or TVs through the PBS Video App and the Connecticut Public Mobile App, as well as on PBS.org and CPTV.org.
Full access to on-demand programs from PBS and CPTV on the Passport app is a member benefit for those who generously donate to Connecticut Public. Find out more about how to activate Passport.
ON SMART TV WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP: Find out more about this app.
ON YOUTUBE TV: YouTube TV subscribers will have access to video content from CPTV, PBS KIDS and PBS. Find out about this service.
ON DEMAND ON YOUTUBE: Subscribe to the Connecticut Public YouTube channel.
OVER THE AIR BROADCAST:
The map below identifies Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) over-the-air television signal coverage across the state. Find your local channel number for CPTV. Note that service does not stop at this contour line. In many cases, TV stations can be received at locations well beyond the location of the mapped contour, with interference-free reception becoming less likely at greater distances.
HOW TO LISTEN
ON BROADCAST RADIO:
Tune your radio to:
- 90.5 FM, WNPR Meriden
- 89.1 FM, WPKT Norwich
- 88.5 FM, WEDW Stamford
- 91.3 FM, WRLI Long Island
The Connecticut Public Radio signal reaches throughout Connecticut and the east end of Long Island, NY. See our coverage areas below.
ON THE CONNECTICUT PUBLIC MOBILE APP:
Get the Connecticut Public app on iOS or Android devices and listen live through your smartphone or tablet. In addition to the live radio stream, you can access podcasts, video programs from CPTV and PBS, a live TV stream, and free PBS KIDS programs.
ON THE NPR One APP: NPR One mixes national NPR news with local Connecticut Public Radio content -- and you can find podcasts of all our talk shows there, too. Just choose WNPR as your local station. Get the app or listen on the web.
ON YOUR SMART SPEAKER:
- On Google devices, say "Ok Google, Play Connecticut Public Radio."
- On Amazon devices, say "Alexa, play Connecticut Public Radio."
- On Apple devices, say "Hey Siri, play Connecticut Public Radio."
Find more smart speaker instructions here.
ON OUR WEBSITE, CTPUBLIC.ORG:
Press the play button at the top of any page to listen to the live radio stream. The audio will continue to play as you browse, so feel free to check out our other stories as you listen.
- Access the on-air schedule. Or listen to individual podcasts.
PODCASTS: Our podcasts can be found on all major distribution channels.
FEEDS:
From Spotify to TuneIn, our podcasts can be found on all major distribution channels. In addition, all of our websites offer convenient RSS feeds to stay up-to-date on what matters to you. To get started, choose a tab below and find your favorites!
NPR also suggests other ways to listen that don’t involve a radio.
HOW TO FIND US ON THE WEB
- Connecticut Public’s primary website is ctpublic.org
- The New England News Collaborative is at nenc.news
- Access CPTV Passport is online.
Visit PBS.org and NPR.org for more national public media.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTERS
Connecticut Public offers the following newsletters to keep you up to date on news, programming, contests and events, and fun educational items. They Include:
- YOUR START - Weekday mornings. Daily News and Local Talk Shows.
- COVID-19 News Updates – Weekdays. Coronavirus in Connecticut and beyond.
- What’s ON – Friday. The best of our television programs.
- Smart or Lucky – Monday. Trivia games, Polls, Ticket Giveaways, Contests, Prizes
- Learning Snacks – Thursdays. A curated collection of multi-media educational resources from Connecticut Public, PBS and other public media
HOW TO LEARN & PLAY WITH PBS KIDS
Celebrating its 50th year, PBS KIDS, the number-one educational media brand for children, is frequently recognized as a leader in children’s multiplatform content. The PBS KIDS whole child educational ecosystem addresses core needs in areas such as literacy, math, social-emotional learning, engineering, and science.
As part of “The Nation’s Largest Classroom,” Connecticut Public provides free, evidence-based educational resources that help parents, teachers, and caregivers build early learning skills for America’s children, especially those in underserved families.
- PBS KIDS programs are served on our primary statewide channel, CPTV, from 6:30 am to 6:00 pm each weekday. View the Schedule »
- The PBS KIDS 24/7 channel is a free, over-the-air broadcast signal now reaches into more than 500,000 previously underserved households in Connecticut. View the Schedule »
- PBS KIDS 24/7 programs may also be streamed live via our website here.
- Children can watch on-demand in this child-safe environment at pbskids.org. Videos and interactive games feature PBS KIDS characters.
- Parents and kids on-the-go can download the free Connecticut Public Mobile App, to access the PBS KIDS 24/7 live stream, videos and games right on their cell phones and mobile devices. The app is available on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.
- PBS KIDS Podcasts are meant for family listening from Molly of Denali, Pinkalicious & Peterrific, and Odd Squad.
- Learn At Home: Connecticut Public has curated a multimedia treasure trove of educational (and entertaining!) content, resources and ideas that are especially useful for distance-learning and independent study. Find them all at ctpublic.org/learn-at-home.
- The “Learning Snacks” Newsletter: Each week, we pack up a fresh selection of “Learning Snacks” that focus on an educational theme or current issue in the news, and deliver them via email. Parents and educators, subscribe now.
- PBS LearningMedia offers thousands of free, standards-aligned videos, interactives, lesson plans, and more. Relevant, timely content and activities give educators and parents tools to address the major issues and challenges of our times.
- PBS KIDS Learn is a portal for caregivers and educators with curriculum resources featuring PBS Kids characters.
- PBS Black Culture Connection is your guide to films, stories and voices centered around Black history and culture.
- PBS KIDS for Parents offers age-by-age advice on raising kind, caring and resilient children who are ready to learn and thrive.
- PBS Education is a hub of resources and advice for creative educators seeking to instill a love of learning in their students.
- Alternate Language Content on PBS LearningMedia includes resources in Spanish, German, French, Chinese, Arabic, and Italian.
HOW TO CONTACT OUR TALK SHOWS AND NEWSROOM
We often take calls during live broadcasts of Where We Live and The Colin McEnroe Show. Call (888) 720-9677.
See the individual talk show pages for ways to contact the producers:
Email works best to reach our busy newsroom. Contact news@ctpublic.org. The main phone number for our newsroom in Hartford is (860) 275-7272.
HOW TO CONTACT US ABOUT YOUR MEMBER ACCOUNT
We can help answer questions or make updates to your Connecticut Public member account. Contact our Audience Care team at (860) 275-7550 or email audiencecare@ctpublic.org. You’ll talk to a real person between 9am and 5pm, Monday-Friday.
HOW TO BECOME A MEMBER OF CONNECTICUT PUBLIC
WHO DO I CALL IF I STILL HAVE QUESTIONS?
HOW TO SPONSOR PROGRAMS ON CONNECTICUT PUBLIC
Contact our Corporate Support and Underwriting team at (860) 275-7202 or email sponsor@ctpublic.org.