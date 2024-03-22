Find CPTV on Your Cable Channel or Online

Where to Watch the CPTV Live Streaming Channel Online

Please note: In order to view the digital livestream of CPTV, your device must be physically located within the CPTV coverage area.

Where to Watch CPTV & PBS Programs On-Demand Online

Select CPTV and PBS programs are available to watch on-demand on the following platforms.

Watch on the Connecticut Public YouTube channel, here.

Watch on the CPTV Video page, here.

Watch on the Connecticut Public Mobile App. Visit Google Play or the Apple App Store to download the app.

Watch on the PBS Video App. Learn more about this app here.

How to Watch CPTV Passport

Some CPTV and PBS programs are available only to members of CPTV. CPTV Passport is an added benefit of station membership. CPTV Passport programs are available to watch on all of the on-demand platforms listed above. Learn more about Passport here.

Find CPTV, CPTV Spirit & CPTV PBS Kids On Your Local Cable System - Satellite Dish

Company CPTV CPTV HD Spirit Dish Network

(Hartford/New Haven area) 24 (SD) 24 (HD) 6 (SD/HD) DirecTV

(Hartford/New Haven area) 24 (SD) 24 (HD) DirecTV

(Danbury/Southwestern CT area) 49 Frontier/FiOS TV

(Hartford/New Haven area) 24 1024 Frontier/FiOS TV

(Danbury/Southwestern CT area) 49

Find CPTV, CPTV Spirit & CPTV PBS Kids On Your Local Cable System - Providers by Town

(Towns listed are located in Connecticut unless otherwise specified.)