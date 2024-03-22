Find CPTV on Your Cable Channel or Online
Where to Watch the CPTV Live Streaming Channel Online
Please note: In order to view the digital livestream of CPTV, your device must be physically located within the CPTV coverage area.
- Watch on ctpublic.org, here.
- Watch on pbs.org, here.
- Watch on the Connecticut Public Mobile App. Visit Google Play or the Apple App Store to download the app.
- Watch on the PBS Video App. Learn more about this app here.
- Watch on DirecTV. Find out about this service.
- Watch on YouTube TV. Find out about this service here.
Where to Watch CPTV & PBS Programs On-Demand Online
Select CPTV and PBS programs are available to watch on-demand on the following platforms.
- Watch on the Connecticut Public YouTube channel, here.
- Watch on the CPTV Video page, here.
- Watch on the Connecticut Public Mobile App. Visit Google Play or the Apple App Store to download the app.
- Watch on the PBS Video App. Learn more about this app here.
How to Watch CPTV Passport
Some CPTV and PBS programs are available only to members of CPTV. CPTV Passport is an added benefit of station membership. CPTV Passport programs are available to watch on all of the on-demand platforms listed above. Learn more about Passport here.
Find CPTV, CPTV Spirit & CPTV PBS Kids On Your Local Cable System - Satellite Dish
|Company
|CPTV
|CPTV HD
|Spirit
|Dish Network
(Hartford/New Haven area)
|24 (SD)
|24 (HD)
|6 (SD/HD)
|DirecTV
(Hartford/New Haven area)
|24 (SD)
|24 (HD)
|DirecTV
(Danbury/Southwestern CT area)
|49
|Frontier/FiOS TV
(Hartford/New Haven area)
|24
|1024
|Frontier/FiOS TV
(Danbury/Southwestern CT area)
|49
Find CPTV, CPTV Spirit & CPTV PBS Kids On Your Local Cable System - Providers by Town
(Towns listed are located in Connecticut unless otherwise specified.)
|Town
|Channel
|CPTV
|CPTV HD
|CPTV Spirit
|CPTV Kids
|Agawam, MA
(Comcast, Westfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Amherst, MA
(Comcast, Amherst, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Andover
(Comcast, Vernon)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Ansonia
(Comcast, Seymour)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Ashford
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Avon
(Comcast, Plainville)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Barkhamsted
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Beacon Falls
(Comcast, Seymour)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Berlin
(Comcast, Plainville)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Bernardston, MA
(Comcast, Greenfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Bethany
(Comcast, Seymour)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Bethel
(Comcast, Danbury)
|16
|1024
|185 & 979
|967 & 1160
|Bethlehem
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Bloomfield
(Comcast, Hartford)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Bolton
(Comcast, Vernon)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Bozrah
(Comcast, Norwich)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Branford
(Comcast, Branford)
|14
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Bridgeport (Altice/Optimum,
Southern Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Bridgewater
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Bristol
(Comcast, Plainville)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Brookfield
(Charter, Western)
|23
|782
|180
|Brooklyn
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Buckland, MA
(Comcast, Shelburne, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Burlington
(Comcast, Plainville)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Canaan
(Comcast, Lakeville)
|5
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Canterbury
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Canton
(Comcast, Plainville)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Chaplin
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Cheshire
(Cox, Meriden)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Chester
(Comcast, Clinton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Chester, MA
(Comcast, Northhampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Clinton
(Comcast, Clinton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Colchester
(Comcast, Norwich)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Colebrook
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Columbia
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Conway, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Cornwall
(Altice/Optimum, Litchfield)
|9
|139
|Coventry
(Charter - Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Cromwell
(Comcast, Middletown)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Danbury
(Comcast, Danbury)
|16
|1024
|185 & 979
|967 & 1160
|Darien
(Altice/Optimum, Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Deep River
(Comcast, Clinton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Deerfield, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Derby
(Comcast, Seymour)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Durham
(Comcast, Clinton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|East Granby
(Cox, Enfield)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|East Haddam
(Comcast, Old Lyme)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|East Hampton
(Comcast, Middletown)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|East Hartford
(Comcast, Hartford)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|East Haven
(Comcast, Branford)
|14
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|East Lyme
(Atlantic Broadband)
|17
|405
|418
|East Windsor
(Cox, Enfield)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Eastford
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Easton
(Altice/Optimum, Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Ellington
(Comcast, Vernon)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Enfield
(Cox, Enfield)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Erving, MA
(Comcast, Greenfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Essex
(Comcast, Clinton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Fairfield
(Altice/Optimum, Southern Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Farmington
(Comcast, Plainville)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Franklin
(Comcast, Norwich)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Gales Ferry
(Comcast, Groton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Gales Ferry
(Thames Valley Communications)
|7
|107
|87
|Gill, MA
(Comcast, Greenfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Glastonbury
(Cox, Manchester)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Goshen
(Altice/Optimum, Litchfield)
|9
|139
|Granby
(Cox, Enfield)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Granby, MA
(Comcast, Westfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Granville, MA
(Comcast, Westfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Greenwich
(Altice/Optimum, Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Greenfield, MA
(Comcast, Greenfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|197 & 1160
|Griswold
(Atlantic Broadband)
|17
|405
|418
|Groton
(Comcast, Groton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Groton
(Thames Valley Communications)
|7
|107
|87
|Guilford
(Comcast, Branford)
|14
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Haddam
(Comcast, Clinton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Haddam Neck
(Comcast, Old Lyme)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Hamden
(Comcast, New Haven)
|12
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Hampton
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Hardwick, MA
(Comcast, Warren, MA)
|3
|813 & 1024
|977 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Hartford
(Comcast, Hartford)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Hartland
(Cox, Enfield)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Harwinton (Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Hatfield, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Hebron
(Comcast, Vernon)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Holyoke, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Huntington, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Kent
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Killingly
(Atlantic Broadband)
|17
|405
|418
|Killingworth
(Comcast, Clinton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Lebanon
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Ledyard
(Comcast, Groton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Ledyard
(Thames Valley Communications)
|7
|107
|87
|Lisbon
(Comcast, Norwich)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Litchfield
(Altice/Optimum, Litchfield)
|9
|139
|Longmeadow, MA
(Comcast, Longmeadow, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Lyme
(Comcast, Old Lyme)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Madison
(Comcast, Branford)
|14
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Manchester
(Cox, Manchester)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Mansfield
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Marlborough
(Comcast, Vernon)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Meriden
(Cox, Meriden)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Middlebury
(Comcast, Waterbury)
|10
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Middlefield
(Comcast, Middletown)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Middletown
(Comcast, Middletown)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Milford
(Altice/Optimum, Southern Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Monroe
(Charter, Western)
|23
|782
|180
|Monson, MA
(Comcast, Palmer, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Montague, MA
(Comcast, Greenfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Montgomery, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Montville
(Atlantic Broadband)
|17
|405
|418
|Morris
(Altice/Optimum, Litchfield)
|9
|139
|Mystic
(Comcast, Groton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Mystic
(Thames Valley Communications)
|7
|107
|87
|Naugatuck
(Comcast, Seymour)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Newington
(Cox, Mancheseter)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Newtown
(Charter, Western)
|23
|782
|180
|New Britain
(Comcast, Plainville)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|New Canaan
(Altice/Optimum, Connecticut)
|10
|139
|New Fairfield
(Charter, Western)
|23
|782
|180
|New Hartford
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|New Haven
(Comcast, New Haven)
|12
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|New London
(Atlantic Broadband)
|17
|405
|418
|New Milford
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Norfolk
(Comcast, Lakeville)
|5
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|North Branford
(Comcast, Branford)
|14
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|North Canaan
(Comcast, Lakeville)
|5
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|North Haven
(Comcast, Branford)
|14
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|North Stonington
(Comcast, Groton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|North Stonington
(Thames Valley Communications)
|7
|107
|87
|Northfield, MA
(Comcast, Greenfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Northampton, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Norwalk
(Altice/Optimum, Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Norwich
(Comcast, Norwich)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Old Lyme
(Comcast, Old Lyme)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Old Mystic
(Comcast, Groton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Old Mystic
(Thames Valley Communications)
|7
|107
|87
|Old Saybrook
(Comcast, Clinton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Orange
(Altice/Optimum, Southern Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Oxford
(Comcast, Seymour)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Palmer, MA
(Comcast, Palmer, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Pawcatuck
(Comcast, Groton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Pawcatuck
(Thames Valley Communications)
|7
|107
|87
|Pelham, MA
(Comcast, Amherst, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Plainfield
(Atlantic Broadband)
|17
|405
|418
|Plainville
(Comcast, Plainville)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Plymouth
(Comcast, Waterbury)
|10
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Pomfret
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Portland
(Comcast, Middletown)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Preston
(Comcast, Norwich)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Prospect
(Comcast, Waterbury)
|10
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Putnam
(Atlantic Broadband)
|17
|405
|418
|Redding
(Altice/Optimum, Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Ridgefield
(Comcast, Danbury)
|16
|1024
|185 & 979
|967 & 1160
|Rocky Hill
(Cox, Manchester)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Roxbury
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Russell, MA
(Comcast, Westfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Salem
(Old Lyme)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Salisbury
(Comcast, Lakeville)
|5
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Scotland
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Seymour
(Comcast, Seymour)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Sharon
(Comcast, Lakeville)
|5
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Shelburne, MA
(Comcast, Shelburne, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Shelton
(Comcast, Seymour)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Sherman
(Charter, Western)
|23
|782
|180
|Simsbury
(Comcast, Hartford)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Somers
(Cox, Enfield)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|South Hadley, MA
(Comcast, Westfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|South Windsor
(Cox, Manchester)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Southbury
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Southington
(Cox, Meriden)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Southwick, MA
(Comcast, Westfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Sprague
(Comcast, Norwich)
|13
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Springfield, MA
(Comcast, Springfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Stafford
(Cox, Enfield)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Stamford
(Altice/Optimum, Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Sterling
(Atlantic Broadband)
|17
|405
|418
|Stonington
(Comcast, Groton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Stonington
(Thames Valley Communications)
|7
|107
|87
|Stratford
(Altice/Optimum, Southern Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Suffield
(Cox, Enfield)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Sunderland, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Terryville
(Comcast, Waterbury)
|10
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Thomaston
(Altice/Optimum, Litchfield)
|9
|139
|Thompson
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Tolland
(Comcast, Vernon)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Torrington
(Altice/Optimum, Litchfield)
|9
|139
|Trumbull
(Charter, Western)
|23
|782
|180
|Union
(Cox, Enfield)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Vernon
(Comcast, Vernon)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Voluntown
(Comcast, Groton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Voluntown
(Thames Valley Communications)
|7
|107
|87
|Wallingford
(Comcast, Branford)
|14
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Ware, MA
(Comcast, Palmer, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Warren
(Altice/Optimum, Litchfield)
|9
|139
|Warren, MA
(Comcast, Warren, MA)
|3
|813 & 1024
|977 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Washington
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Waterbury
(Comcast, Waterbury)
|10
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Waterford
(Atlantic Broadband)
|17
|405
|418
|Watertown
(Altice/Optimum, Litchfield)
|9
|139
|West Hartford
(Comcast, Hartford)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|West Haven
(Comcast, New Haven)
|12
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|West Springfield, MA
(Comcast, Westfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|297 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Westbrook
(Comcast, Clinton)
|16
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Westfield, MA
(Comcast, Westfield, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Westhampton, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Weston
(Altice/Optimum, Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Westport
(Altice/Optimum, Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Wethersfield
(Cox, Manchester)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Whatley, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Williamsburg, MA
(Comcast, Northampton, MA)
|13
|813 & 1024
|298 & 1161
|297 & 1160
|Willington
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Wilton
(Altice/Optimum, Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Winchester
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Windham
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180
|Windsor
(Comcast, Hartford)
|7
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Windsor Locks
(Cox, Enfield)
|5
|1005
|805
|806
|Wolcott
(Comcast, Waterbury)
|10
|1024
|966
|967 & 1160
|Woodbridge
(Altice/Optimum, Southern Connecticut)
|10
|139
|Woodbury
(Charter, Western)
|10
|782
|180
|Woodstock
(Charter, Northeastern)
|10
|782
|180