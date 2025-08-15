Explaining Connecticut’s affordable housing setbacks — and what could come next

A recent report warns that Connecticut’s housing shortage is costing the state tens of thousands of potential workers and millions in lost economic activity. The study by the Center for Workforce Inclusion found that 70,000 jobs remain unfilled, partly because high housing costs deter people from moving to the state. Connecticut Public housing reporter Abigail Brone notes the severity.

“Seventy thousand positions statewide need to be filled, and that’s a big number," Brone said. "That’s a lot of people that could be moving to Connecticut and investing in Connecticut.”

What the vetoed “fair share” housing bill tried to do

Lawmakers advanced several housing measures this year, but a bill backed by affordable housing advocates failed after a veto from the governor. Brone said a central feature was a “fair share” framework intended to push building in towns that fall short of affordability benchmarks.

“One of the main things that people felt really passionately about was the fair share policy that they put in this bill—basically saying municipalities that don’t meet the state’s mandated 10% of all housing stock being affordable need to construct X number of affordable housing units, and they need to, kind of, have an affordable housing plan to show how they’re going to get that done,” Brone said. “That was ultimately what made the governor veto it.”

Local control vs. statewide need

The broader tug-of-war, Brone said, is between Connecticut’s long tradition of local control through zoning and the state’s goal to expand housing.

“Connecticut has a really long history of really restrictive zoning,” she said.

The effect of that restrictive zoning hearkens back to a nearly hundred-year-old federal policy known as redlining that effectively meant people of color weren’t allowed to live in or buy houses in certain neighborhoods, while white homebuyers were given federally subsidized loans.

“I’ve heard people say, and I agree with the assessment, that zoning is the new redlining, basically," Brone said. " So, people will kind of use zoning as an excuse to keep people they don’t want out of their community.”

She said the politics often come down to a familiar pattern: “A lot of lawmakers recognize that we need to figure out a way to either bring housing rent costs down, or to build more housing. But, then it becomes the issue of are we willing to do that in OUR town? So, it’s like everyone’s just passing the ball to someone else.”

That’s where state intervention collides with local sentiment.

“The state’s trying to come in and say, ‘well, we need this housing, so we’re just going to make you guys do it,’” Brone said. “And that’s not going over well with a lot of the communities.”

Corporate landlords and rising rents

Another pressure point is who owns the housing—and how that affects prices and maintenance.

“That is a big issue in Connecticut, and it has increased significantly in recent years I think, largely spurred by COVID, when a lot of costs were down and people were snapping up properties, both regular people trying to buy homes, and these big corporations,” she said.

One small but notable step from the session, Brone said, was a measure to look into the issue of who owns the state's housing stock.

“One of the positive things that did come out of the most recent legislative session was a bill passed to do a study on corporate ownership in Connecticut of housing. So, that’s one step in the right direction of trying to figure out how many apartment buildings are owned by these big companies… these big corporations, and how is this impacting our housing economy?”

Why it matters, she said, is the potential for swift price shifts. The study is important to measure how many corporations, private equity interests and out-of-state hedge funds may be pricing state residents out of home ownership or rentals.

“They can drive up rents with the flick of a switch, and they have and they are,” Brone said.

She noted not all corporate owners are the same: “Some of them are great. They have a lot of money and a lot of resources to be able to make really beautiful buildings. But, there is that degree of separation when you’re not working with a mom and pop landlord.”

Tracking corporate ownership is its own challenge, as Brone reported.

“It is nearly impossible to know how many buildings are owned by these big companies, because they form local LLCs and they can operate under the guise of being local,” Brone said. “They have a P.O. box for an office that’s in Connecticut, and then they can say, ‘Oh, well, we’re in Connecticut.’ But, if you go through the tax records… you can kind of get to the bottom. But, it takes a long time, and it’s a lot of digging.”

What to watch for next

With a special legislative session looming, Brone said she’ll be focused on whether any revised housing package carries meaningful requirements—or just studies.

“I’m really just curious to see what happens with this housing bill, because it’s going to come up again, inevitably,” she said. “But, are they going to be able to actually make anything happen with it? Is it going to have any teeth, or is it going to be some kind of really mild, you know, ‘we’re going to do a couple studies’ or something?”

Brone said expectations are modest.

“From what I’ve heard just kind of in conversation, nothing really concrete, I think it’s probably going to be really watered down,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s going to have much bite at all to it. I think it may be more of a nominal thing. You know, ‘we passed something.’”

The governor’s stance—and fallout at the Capitol

Gov. Ned Lamont has said he supports housing growth and also emphasizes local control. Brone said the governor’s post-session comments irked some Democrats.

“That’s part of why I’m so interested to see how the housing bill plays out in special session, especially because he kind of dissed some of the Democratic leaders in talking about this bill,” she said. “After the fact, he was really saying, ‘there’s red flags’ [and] ‘I wish I was more involved.’ And, it kind of feels like that’s your party. Like, were you not? How are you not more involved in this? Like, I feel like you were, and then, maybe, when things didn’t play out the way that you expected, you backtracked.”

Brone said the comments looked like political triangulation.

“I think it definitely was a bit of kind of pandering to the other side, just so he could not put all of his eggs in one basket and kind of get some of the Republicans to see, ‘look, I’ll work with you. I can be… I can do both. I’m a man of many talents,” she said.

How Democratic lawmakers respond could shape the next round of negotiations.

“I’m wondering how the Democratic leaders in the legislature in Connecticut are going to handle this, and if there’s a bad taste in their mouth,” Brone said.

