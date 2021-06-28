John Henry SmithHost, All Things Considered
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 19th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
Before coming to Connecticut Public, John Henry served as sports director for NBC Connecticut and as a Public Relations Specialist for Baldwin Media in New Britain.
Earlier in his career, John Henry spent a year-and-a-half as a news anchor and reporter for News 12 Networks. While there, he won a Deadline Award for his breaking news coverage of a shooting at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital. He’s also worked in various roles across the country, including as a morning show reporter and anchor for nationally broadcast Al Jazeera America in New York City, as a sports reporter in the San Francisco Bay Area for Comcast Sports Net Bay Area.
John is a 1990 graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga. He worked as a Financial Analyst in the banking industry before getting a M.B.A. from the University of Rochester (New York) and going to work for Eli Lilly and Company. He also earned his masters degree from Syracuse University in 1999.
John was born in San Francisco, CA and raised in Detroit, Mich. He and his wife, Belinda, have a daughter, Isabella, and a beloved cat named “Scout.”
