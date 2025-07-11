Tired of those slow drivers in the left lane? A new law will target 'camping' in Connecticut

If you've ever been stuck behind a slow driver cruising in the far left lane of a highway, Connecticut lawmakers are aiming to make your commute a little smoother.

Starting Oct. 1, 2026, a new state law will allow police to ticket drivers who "camp" in the passing lane without actively passing another vehicle.

"We are talking about all people, but mostly impeding the flow of traffic," said State Sen. Christine Cohen , D-Guilford, who sponsored the legislation .

Clearing up the confusion

Cohen, a member of the General Assembly's Transportation Committee , said the goal is to make left-lane expectations clear: "Folks say, 'Why are people getting in the left lane and driving 50 miles per hour when the speed limit is 65?'"

Although current law technically discourages prolonged left lane driving , Cohen said it's vague and ineffective.

"It says we shall drive in the right-hand lane, but doesn't say anything specifically about left lane camping," she said.

Connecticut is joining states like Massachusetts and New York in making the rule more explicit.

Reasonable exceptions

Cohen emphasized the law has exceptions.

"If there's a left-lane exit that you need to get off, if there's some sort of obstruction requiring you to get in the left lane, and of course, most of all being [for] passing vehicles that are on your right, those are all allowed," she said.

She added that the rule won't apply to two-lane highways.

Enforcement will be discretionary

Drivers traveling above the speed limit aren't exempt. If they stay in the left lane for too long without passing, they could still be ticketed.

"That would be considered camping," Cohen said. "The goal is to encourage drivers to treat the left lane as a passing lane and not a cruising lane."

But how will police determine when someone's been in the lane too long? Cohen said there is no specific mileage threshold.

"This is discretionary and law enforcement will be trained accordingly," she said. "There would have to be a clear violation and infraction."

Equity and awareness

Cohen said some initial concerns focused on potential inequities in enforcement. To address those, the law includes time for public education.

"We're going to give the Department of Transportation time to create an awareness campaign around this," Cohen said. "This is something that is taught in driver's education classes, but now we have the clarity necessary on the books."

Signage will also be added along highways before enforcement begins.

Learning from other states

Connecticut's catching up to states like Massachusetts and New York , who already have similar laws in place, Cohen said.

"And what we've seen from other states is that when drivers really understand and respect the 'keep right, pass left' principle, roads just become less stressful and less congested and run more efficiently," she said.

Cohen says she hopes the new law helps create a more cooperative driving culture.

"If we can all have some uniformity, particularly in the region," she said, "that's going to help us all."

