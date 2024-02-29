New London County

-
Connecticut’s textile industry, dependent on the labor of enslaved Black people, fueled northern support for the preservation of slavery. However, the Amistad’s arrival began to change sentiments on slavery throughout New London.
The winners will be announced on June 10.
The visit comes following the death of Joyce Grayson, a visiting nurse, who was killed on a home visit last year.
A historic church built in the 1850s in New London collapsed Thursday, leading to the closure of a portion of the city’s downtown.
State officials say the dam’s owner had not developed an emergency response plan or submitted biannual inspection reports as required by state statute.
Partial dam break on Yantic River in CT causes evacuation due to potential 'life threatening' floodsA partial dam break on the Yantic River in southeastern Connecticut left thousands without power and forced the evacuation of a nearby neighborhood in Bozrah.
A project to recover abandoned lobster traps has found an invasive sea slug in Long Island Sound, which could pose a problem for native sponge populations.
A former U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet said “culture” contributed to mental health trauma that she and other cadets suffered and continue to suffer after they were sexually harassed and assaulted.
A 9-year-old beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium named Kharabali has died. It marks the third death among five whales that were transported from Canada in 2021 to the Connecticut aquarium.