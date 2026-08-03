Do you have questions about CPTV’s Closed Captioning? Please see below:

1) I DON’T SEE CLOSED CAPTIONS ON THE VIDEO I’M WATCHING

For online closed captioning feedback, please contact:

Joe Coss

1049 Asylum Avenue

Hartford, CT 05106

Tel: (860) 275-7532

Email: jcoss@ctpublic.org

Please make sure that your feedback includes all of the information required by the Federal Communications Commission:

Your name, postal address, and other contact information, such as telephone number or e-mail address;

The name, postal address, website, or e-mail address of the video programming distributor and/or video programming owner against which a complaint is made, and information sufficient to identify the particular video programming involved;

Information sufficient to identify the software or device used to view the program;

The date and time of the incident, and a statement of the facts sufficient to show that the video programming distributor and/or video programming owner has violated the requirements;

The specific relief sought;

The preferred format or method of response to the feedback.

2) WHERE CAN I FIND THE TRANSCRIPT FOR A PARTICULAR STORY OR PROGRAM?

As an affiliate public television member of PBS, CPTV acquires program rights and distributes programs to its viewers. Due to the fact that CPTV is not a production entity for all of the programming it airs, we unfortunately are not able to help you with your transcript request.

3) Audio Description (AD)

Connecticut Public is committed to making our programming accessible to as many audiences as possible across television, digital, and streaming platforms. As part of that commitment, we work with PBS and other content partners to provide programming that includes audio descriptions whenever it is available.

Audio description (AD), sometimes called descriptive video or descriptive video information (DVI), is an additional audio track that provides spoken descriptions of important visual elements during a program. Audio description is an essential accessibility feature for people who are blind or have low vision, and it can also benefit viewers who prefer additional context while watching.

Many PBS dramas, history, science, and documentary programs include audio description. More than 1,200 audio-described programs are available to stream on PBS.org.

To access audio description on supported PBS videos:



Select a program on PBS.org.

Click or tap the Headphones (Audio Track) icon in the video player.

(Audio Track) icon in the video player. Choose English AD as your audio track.

You can also search for audio-described programming by entering "audio description" in the PBS search bar or by visiting the PBS Audio Description collection .

For additional information about accessing audio-described content, visit the PBS Help Center .

CLOSED CAPTIONING QUALITY CERTIFICATION

All programming provided by and produced by Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) complies with the closed captioning requirements established by the Federal Communications Commission as embodied in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1, including regulations concerning closed captioning quality. Programming provided by CPTV complies with these regulations by either: (i) satisfying the caption quality standards set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(j)(2); (ii) adopting and following the “Video Programmer Best Practices” set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(k)(1); or (iii) being subject to one or more of the captioning exemptions set forth in 47 C.F.R. § 79.1(d), including programming for which the audio is in a language other than English or Spanish and that is not scripted programming that can be captioned using the “electronic news room” technique; interstitial material, promotional announcements, and public service announcements that are 10 minutes or less in duration; and/or programming that consists primarily of non-vocal music.