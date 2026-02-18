"Mundo Real" is a situation comedy/drama series about the Blanco family, a transplanted Puerto Rican family living in an urban, mainland community. 12-year-old Delia Blanco navigates the ups and downs of life, family, school, heritage and community, with the help and support of her family- father Luis, mother Doris, younger brother Ángel and grandfather Mañuel- and the people who live in her neighborhood.

"Mundo Real" is one of the first television series to focus on a Puerto Rican family, and one of the first bilingual (Spanish-English) TV series produced by American television. An original production of Connecticut Public, it originally aired from 1976 through 1979, and at one point was seen on more than 60 stations across the country.

On the show's 50th anniversary, Connecticut Public is re-releasing this landmark series, with new episodes available every Friday beginning March 6 at 3 p.m.

