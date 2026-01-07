Currents of Change is a series of 1-minute stories that highlights the difference that people, as individuals and collectively, can make for the natural world around them. Whether through a physical connection with our environment or through advocacy, we all have the ability to bring about change. Listen to learn how even the smallest actions can ripple outward.

Sponsored by The Henry L. and Grace Doherty Climate and Resilience Institute at Save the Sound

Save the Sound leads environmental action in the Long Island Sound region. They fight climate change, save endangered lands, protect the Sound and its rivers, and work with nature to restore ecosystems. What makes them unique among regional nonprofits is the breadth of their toolkit and results. They work in many ways, from legislative advocacy and legal action to engineering, environmental monitoring, and hands-on volunteer efforts. For over 50 years they’ve been ensuring people and wildlife can enjoy the healthy, clean, and thriving environment they deserve—today and for generations to come.