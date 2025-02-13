dpa/picture alliance / Photoshot / picture alliance / Photoshot Credit:Avalon

Caregiving is a two-hour documentary by executive producer Bradley Cooper. The film will feature a diverse group of caregivers sharing their personal stories of challenge and triumph and is slated to premiere on PBS in Spring/Summer 2025. Caregiving will reveal the vital impact of the caregiver’s role in the family, the workplace, and the country’s economy.

In the U.S., more than 53 million family caregivers are unpaid, providing 34 billion hours of care annually, amounting to an estimated $67 billion in personal lost earnings. As caregiving in America faces the twin pressures of an aging baby boomer generation and rising life expectancy, the United States’ long-term care system threatens to tip into crisis. The film Caregiving will personalize this urgent national issue through stories from caregivers and interviews with experts as they fight to give caregivers the security and support they provide for so many others. The project also includes a robust national engagement campaign.

