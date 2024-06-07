Programming on CPTV Spirit

CPTV Spirit programs maintain our trademark PBS values of curiosity, community, and the celebration of all aspects of individuality. CPTV Spirit follows the mantra that “Life’s an Adventure,” while embracing the weirder, wilder, edgier, sometimes nerdier, action-oriented programming available today.

CPTV Spirit’s prime time lineup

Each day, CPTV Spirit offers something different.

Mondays: Exploration & Adventures

Sample programs featuring travel and exploration include:



Expedition with Steve Backshall

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

Table for All with Buki Elegbede

Tuesdays: Get Your Geek On!

Sample science and technology programs include:



NOVA

Changing Planet

Big Pacific

First Civilizations

Animal Babies: First Year of Life

Wednesdays: Indie Films, Documentaries, and Big Ideas

Sample programs featuring special documentaries and documentary series include:



Independent Lens

POV

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine

Frontline specials

American Masters

Thursdays: The Maker Movement

Sample programs about extreme arts, building, and big, bold ideas include:



Curious Traveler

Conscious Living

Fons & Porter's Love of Quilting

This Old House

Ask This Old House

Mike Kollöffel

Fridays: Film, Arts & Culture

Sample programs showcasing films and the arts include:



Hotel Portofino

Seaside Hotel

Great Performances Specials

Funny Woman

Saturdays: “Dramedy”

Sample programs featuring some of the best dramas, comedies, and “dramadies” from around the world include:



Classic Movies from The Public Television Feature Film Collection

Actors on Actors

Midsomer Murders

Jamestown

Sundays: Commune with Nature!

Sample programs exploring nature and the animal kingdom include:



Nature

Changing Planet

Reel South

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston

Where to find CPTV Spirit

To find the channel location on your cable carrier, visit: https://www.ctpublic.org/find-cptv-on-your-cable-channel-or-online

How do I find out more?

CPTV’s Audience Care staff are available Monday-Friday from 9:00 am — 5:00 pm.

Call them at 860-275-7550.

Email: AudienceCare@CTPublic.org

Are there opportunities to sponsor programming on CPTV and CPTV Spirit?

Yes! Please call Nancy Bauer at (860) 275-7202

Email our sponsorship team with questions at sponsor@ctpublic.org