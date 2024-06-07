© 2024 Connecticut Public

CPTV Spirit

Because Life's An Adventure
CPTV Spirit is a channel we created to help people explore their passions. CPTV Spirit is created for the “doers,” “makers,” and “adventurers” who crave more action, edgier journalism and documentaries, and more active ways to feed their curiosity.

Programming on CPTV Spirit

CPTV Spirit programs maintain our trademark PBS values of curiosity, community, and the celebration of all aspects of individuality. CPTV Spirit follows the mantra that “Life’s an Adventure,” while embracing the weirder, wilder, edgier, sometimes nerdier, action-oriented programming available today.

CPTV Spirit’s prime time lineup
Each day, CPTV Spirit offers something different.

Mondays: Exploration & Adventures
Sample programs featuring travel and exploration include:

  • Expedition with Steve Backshall
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
  • Table for All with Buki Elegbede

Tuesdays: Get Your Geek On!
Sample science and technology programs include:

  • NOVA
  • Changing Planet
  • Big Pacific
  • First Civilizations
  • Animal Babies: First Year of Life

Wednesdays: Indie Films, Documentaries, and Big Ideas
Sample programs featuring special documentaries and documentary series include:

  • Independent Lens
  • POV
  • Making Black America: Through the Grapevine
  • Frontline specials
  • American Masters

Thursdays: The Maker Movement
Sample programs about extreme arts, building, and big, bold ideas include:

  • Curious Traveler
  • Conscious Living
  • Fons & Porter's Love of Quilting
  • This Old House
  • Ask This Old House

Mike Kollöffel

Fridays: Film, Arts & Culture
Sample programs showcasing films and the arts include:

  • Hotel Portofino
  • Seaside Hotel
  • Great Performances Specials
  • Funny Woman

Saturdays: “Dramedy”
Sample programs featuring some of the best dramas, comedies, and “dramadies” from around the world include:

  • Classic Movies from The Public Television Feature Film Collection
  • Actors on Actors
  • Midsomer Murders
  • Jamestown

Sundays: Commune with Nature!
Sample programs exploring nature and the animal kingdom include:

  • Nature
  • Changing Planet
  • Reel South
  • America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston

Where to find CPTV Spirit
To find the channel location on your cable carrier, visit: https://www.ctpublic.org/find-cptv-on-your-cable-channel-or-online

How do I find out more?
CPTV’s Audience Care staff are available Monday-Friday from 9:00 am — 5:00 pm.
Call them at 860-275-7550.
Email: AudienceCare@CTPublic.org

Are there opportunities to sponsor programming on CPTV and CPTV Spirit?
Yes! Please call Nancy Bauer at (860) 275-7202
Email our sponsorship team with questions at sponsor@ctpublic.org