Connecticut Public Ambassadors

Connecticut Public is community supported and relies on people like you to survive. While financial support is crucial, so is social support.

We need help spreading the word about the incredible programming available on Connecticut Public. From local news and information that strengthens community connections, to the best in drama, nature, and science programming, there is something for everyone.

Save an image below and post it to social media, along with a reason or two why you believe in Connecticut Public. We included some prompts to help you get started.

Every additional person who tunes in, or friend who joins you in supporting Connecticut Public, makes a difference. Spread the word today!

How to Share

  1. Download the image for your preferred social platform
  2. Click the Share button to open the platform
  3. Upload the image and paste the message (X/Twitter pre-fills text automatically)

Note: Due to platform policies, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram require you to manually paste the message after clicking Share. X/Twitter is the only platform that pre-fills the text automatically.

Facebook

Share with your Facebook community

I ❤️ @ctpublic because it connects me to the stories, voices, and conversations that matter in our state. From trusted news to local storytelling and thoughtful conversations, it's my go-to source for insight and inspiration. Join me in supporting public media that belongs to all of us — visit ctpublic.org/donate and give today! 💙 #CTPublic #SupportPublicMedia

X (Twitter)

Share with your X followers

I ❤️ Connecticut Public (@wnpr) — for trusted news, great storytelling, and the conversations that connect us. Support public media that serves everyone in Connecticut → ctpublic.org/donate #CTPublic #SupportPublicMedia

LinkedIn

Share with your professional network

I'm proud to support @Connecticut Public — a vital source for trusted journalism, community storytelling, and thoughtful local content. If you value independent, non-profit media that strengthens civic life in Connecticut, join me in giving to ctpublic.org/donate. Let's keep public media strong for everyone. #CTPublic #PublicMedia #NonprofitJournalism #Connecticut

Instagram

Share visually with your followers

I ❤️ @ctpublic! 💙 They keep me informed, inspired, and connected to my community. Help me keep great storytelling and journalism thriving here in Connecticut — visit ctpublic.org/donate to give today! #CTPublic #ILoveCTPublic #SupportLocalMedia #PublicMedia

All images

Pick a different size/aspect ratio if you want — click any image to download.

Ways to Support

Your support keeps Connecticut Public strong — choose a way that works for you.

Donate to Connecticut Public
Donate

Make a one-time gift or become a sustaining member to power trusted local journalism and programming.

Donate
Donate a Car
Donate a Car

It’s easy and free to donate your car, truck, or other vehicle to support quality programming.

Learn More
Employer Match
Employer Match

Many employers will match donations, dollar-for-dollar. It’s an easy way to double your impact.

Learn More
Planned Giving
Planned Giving

Estate gifts are a vital source of support and help ensure Connecticut Public thrives for the future.

Learn More
Donate Property
Donate Property

It’s easy to donate real estate assets to support quality programming.

Learn More
