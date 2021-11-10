WNPR Radio Livestream
Listen live to Connecticut Public Radio WNPR through our livestream player. Now accessible on every page of our site.
How do I listen?
Depending on your device, our new persistent player will live on the top or bottom of the page. Top for most tablets, desktops and at the bottom on smartphones.
- How to listen using a mobile smartphone
- How to listen using a tablet or desktop computer
- Looking for what's on? View the daily & weekly radio schedules
Did You Know
With the recent update to our website you can play Connecticut Public's livestream and browse any other page(s) of our website while continuing to listen to the live radio stream. This is true regardless of device.
On Demand Listening
Mobile Smartphone
Tablet & Desktop
Mobile Smartphone
Follow these steps to help you enjoy listening to WNPR on your mobile device.
|Controls
|Example
|Play radio livestream:
Click the blue play button at the top of the page
|Volume adjustment:
To adjust the volume levels up or down use the volume buttons on the side of your mobile smartphone
|Station details & sponsors:
To view WNPR's station & sponsor details click the Stream icon
Tablet & Desktop
Follow these steps to help you enjoy listening to WNPR on your tablet or desktop device
|Controls
|Example
|Play radio livestream:
Click the blue play button at the top of the page
|Volume adjustment
The volume button is located to the right of the play button. Adjusting the audio levels is easy.
- Increase the volume by clicking on the top of slider
- To lower the audio click near the bottom of the volume slider
- To mute the volume click the lowest part of the volume slider
|Station details & sponsors
To view WNPR's station & sponsor details click the Stream icon
