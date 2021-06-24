Seasoned
Seasoned is an original radio show and podcast from Connecticut Public Radio that explores our state’s seasonal ingredients and the passionate people who grow and cook our food.
This week on Seasoned, a sommelier's top rosés, plus mezcal and tequila cocktails with Robert Simonson of the NYT. And we visit Fifth State Distillery.
This week on Seasoned: local organic tomato farmers and the chef at Tony D's. Plus, scientist Harry Klee breeds flavor back into tomatoes.
This week on Seasoned, we’re celebrating summer food with local author, Terry Walters. We also head to the West End Farmers’ Market in Hartford.
Unconventional food critic Daym Drops is our guest for this week’s live episode of Seasoned. We compare notes on the best fast food in the state.
Marina Marchese of Red Bee Honey in Weston explains how honeybees make honey this hour on Seasoned. Plus, learn about Huneebee Project in New Haven.
This week on Seasoned, we look back at fun and informative moments from a year of live call-in shows. You really do give the best recommendations.
Seasoned takes a day trip to Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! We talk to zoo educators about what our furry, scaly, and feathered friends are eating.
Martie Duncan takes the party outside this week on Seasoned. Plus, we tour the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory and talk to competitive eater Miki Sudo.
Connecticut loves its local ice cream! Eliza Florian, owner of Grassroots Ice Cream in Granby, joins us for a live show celebrating everybody’s favorite frozen summer dessert and listeners shout-out their favorite shops.
