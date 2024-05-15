Priya Krishna, plus a gardening crash course and fresh food in Hartford
We begin the show by talking with (pinch us!) food writer and reporter Priya Krishna of the New York Times. She shares some of the stories behind her new book, Priya’s Kitchen Adventures. It’s a cookbook for kids! And, Priya talks about some of her most meaningful reporting for the Times to date: her video series On the Job, where she shines a light on the unseen workers of New York City’s food scene.
Priya also previews Chefs!, the Connecticut Forum’s live, unscripted panel discussion taking place at The Bushnell on Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 PM. Priya’s fellow panelists are Marcus Samuelsson and Gail Simmons, and the event is moderated by Sam Sifton.
Go to CT Public's contest page for information about your chance to win free tickets to the event or buy your tickets directly from The Connecticut Forum.
Also this hour, Azeem (Blessings) Kareem and Sarah Rose Kareem of Samad Gardens Initiative describe how they teach newbie gardeners and farmers how to grow food for themselves and their communities. You’ll learn how to connect with Nature by growing vegetables, greens, and herbs in recycled egg cartons, milk jugs or buckets.
Plus, you’ve heard of CSAs. What does it mean to be a “CSA grocery store?” We talk with Jocelyn Cerda (below), founder of Mercado Popular. Jocelyn is on a mission to work with BIPOC growers and makers to connect the Hartford community with fresh, healthy, local food.
GUESTS:
- Priya Krishna: Food writer and contributor to the New York Times. She’s the author or co-author of several books, including Cooking at Home (with David Chang) and Indian-ish with her mother, Ritu. Her latest book is Priya’s Kitchen Adventures. (@priyakrishna) on Instagram
- Azeem (Blessings) Kareem and Sarah Rose Kareem: Founders of Samad Gardens Initiative, Bloomfield, Conn. (@samadgardensinitiative) on Facebook and (@samadgardensinitiative) on Instagram
- Jocelyn Cerda: Owner of Mercado Popular, Hartford, Conn. (@mercadopopct) on Facebook and (@mercadopopct) on Instagram
FEATURED RECIPES:
Watermelon Agua Fresca
Dahi Bahalla, Nana-Style
LEARN MORE:
- Read/Listen: Azeem (Blessings) and Sarah Rose Kareem were profiled in Connecticut Public’s series: BIPOC farmers in Conn. may be small in number, but they have plenty of stories to tell
- Watch: Sarah Rose Kareem demo: How to Make Apple Cider Vinegar Extract
- Watch: Sarah Rose and Azeem (Blessings) Kareem demo: How to Make Fermented Plant Juice
- Learn: Sign up for a Samad Gardens Initiative gardening class or find teas
- Learn: Fruition Seeds - Free Container Gardening Course (and many other resources on their website for new and seasoned growers)
- Learn: Sarah Rose and Azeem (Blessings) recommend Nigel Palmers book The Regenerative Growers Guide to Garden Amendments to new and aspiring growers
- Plan: Consult a Biodynamic Calendar to learn which tasks to do when and how to sync your growing with lunar and planetary influences.
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, and Meg Fitzgerald. Our Social team includes Sabrina Herrera, Francesca Fontanez, Martha Castillo, Katherine Jimenez and Janae Spinato.
