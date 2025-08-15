Local Black entrepreneurs on building a business and the power of representation

Black Americans make up close to 14 percent of the US population. But only about three percent of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. That’s according to the 2023 Annual Business Survey , which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics.

August is National Black Business Month, so we are spotlighting some of the Black entrepreneurs right here in Connecticut who have found success despite underrepresentation. We'll hear from the owners of a wide range of businesses— a bookstore, a construction company and a real estate development firm.

GUESTS:

Karin Smith: co-owner of Kindred Thoughts Bookstore, an independent, Black-owned bookstore in Bridgeport.

co-owner of Kindred Thoughts Bookstore, an independent, Black-owned bookstore in Bridgeport. Vincencia “Vee” Adusei: Owner and Founder of VASE Construction, which is based in New Haven.

Owner and Founder of VASE Construction, which is based in New Haven. Yves Joseph: CEO and Co-Founder of RJ Development, a real estate development company based in New Haven.

For more of CT Public’s coverage of National Black Business Month, you can visit the Black Voices page on our website.

