Disrupted

Local Black entrepreneurs on building a business and the power of representation

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Erica McIntosh, Khalilah Brown-Dean, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Megan Fitzgerald
Published August 15, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Owner and Founder of New Haven based company VASE Construction, Vincencia “Vee” Adusei at the Marcum New England Construction Summit on May 15, 2024.
Image provided by VASE Construction
Black Americans make up close to 14 percent of the US population. But only about three percent of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. That’s according to the 2023 Annual Business Survey, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics.

August is National Black Business Month, so we are spotlighting some of the Black entrepreneurs right here in Connecticut who have found success despite underrepresentation. We'll hear from the owners of a wide range of businesses— a bookstore, a construction company and a real estate development firm.

GUESTS:

  • Karin Smith: co-owner of Kindred Thoughts Bookstore, an independent, Black-owned bookstore in Bridgeport.
  • Vincencia “Vee” Adusei: Owner and Founder of VASE Construction, which is based in New Haven.
  • Yves Joseph: CEO and Co-Founder of RJ Development, a real estate development company based in New Haven.

For more of CT Public’s coverage of National Black Business Month, you can visit the Black Voices page on our website.

Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
