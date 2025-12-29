Beyond the Business: Elephant In The Room

Elephant in the Room Boxing Club is a New Haven nonprofit where boxing serves as a pathway to structure, mentorship, and community. Founded by former professional boxer Devonne Canady, the gym has become a steady presence for teens and adults looking for focus and support. Through daily training, informal guidance, and a sense of belonging, the space offers stability in a city where young people often face limited opportunities. It’s an example of how a small neighborhood gym can influence lives through consistency, connection, and the relationships built within its walls.