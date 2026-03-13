New Haven Restaurant Week to return with more locations and pre fixe menu selections

Restaurants in the New Haven area are gearing up for the return of New Haven Restaurant Week , a biannual celebration of the city’s diverse and vibrant food scene.

New Haven Restaurant Week was established in 2008 as the first coordinated restaurant program in Connecticut. Now a fixture of New Haven’s calendar, this year’s event will run from March 15 - 28 and feature prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at 23 participating restaurants across 8 neighborhoods.

“Restaurant Week is a creative way for chefs to showcase their menus and talent, and for diners, Restaurant Week offers them the chance to experience some of New Haven’s best at a set price point,” said Bruno Baggetta, Market New Haven’s chief marketing officer.

The spring edition of Restaurant Week will bring together restaurants ranging from Italian and Mexican to Spanish and Belgian-French influences. Two‑course prix fixe lunches are offered at $25 at select locations. Three‑course dinners run $45 or $55 at all participating restaurants.

Pricing excludes beverages, tax, and gratuity. Reservations are strongly encouraged, as many restaurants are expected to fill up quickly.

Market New Haven says the lineup, which includes familiar local favorites and one new addition, showcases the large range of the city’s dining options.

“Now people can discover some of the best Belgian-French to fondue, downtown restaurants, neighborhood restaurants…it gives folks a sense of the depth and creativity that defines New Haven’s dining experience,” Baggetta said.

Camacho Garage, a participating restaurant in the Westville neighborhood, brings contemporary Mexican street food to New Haven. Diners can expect to peruse a menu featuring tacos, ceviches, tostadas, house-made corn tortillas, and creative small plates made with fresh and seasonal ingredients.

Camacho Garage is the flagship restaurant of Arturo Franco-Camacho, who is co-owner and executive chef. Franco-Camacho has been an important part of the local Connecticut food scene for decades.

Part of his inspiration for the restaurant came from his childhood. Franco-Camacho has eleven siblings, and spent time cooking alongside his mother. He said he learned the flavors and techniques that would later define his menus.

“I want people to taste the flavors that I grew up with, and Restaurant Week is the perfect time to share that,” Franco-Camacho said.

Erica McIntosh / Connecticut Public Gioia Cafe and Bar, located in New Haven's Wooster Square neighborhood, features Italian inspired classic dishes and house-made gelatos.

Gioia Cafe, which is nestled in New Haven’s Wooster Square neighborhood, is making its Restaurant Week debut with a menu celebrating Italian‑American heritage.

Gioia’s dishes include house‑made pastas, pizza, and other Italian favorites, along with a carefully curated cocktail program offered in its main dining area. Connected to the restaurant is a market featuring imported Italian goods and house-made desserts like tiramisu and gelato.

For Restaurant Week, Gioia is introducing several new dishes, including a chicken milanese with arugula salad, and a tagliatelle bolognese that introduces a fresh take on a classic. Nick Hurwitz-Goodman, the pastry chef at Gioia, says the event is a chance to welcome new diners to the restaurant and the neighborhood.

“From the moment that people walk in the door, we really want people to feel welcome here and part of our family for the time that they're here,” Hurwitz-Goodman said.

Beyond the dining room, Restaurant Week also encourages visitors to explore more of New Haven. Many participating restaurants are located a few steps from the city’s museums, theaters, shopping districts, and the Yale University campus, making it easy to turn a dinner reservation into a full day in the city.